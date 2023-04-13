The Cast of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Everything to Know

The curtains are closing on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon Prime Video's hilarious and heartwarming period comedy-drama series follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan), a New York City housewife who decides to pursue stand-up comedy after her husband, played by Michael Zegen, has an affair.

The show, which premiered in 2017, comes from Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and is similarly beloved for its quirky characters and quippy dialogue. Maisel has also featured former Gilmore Girls cast members like Alex Borstein, Jane Lynch and Kelly Bishop.

In 2022, the streaming service announced that Bishop would return as a series regular in season 5, alongside fellow season 4 guest stars Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. Main cast members Tony Shalhoub, Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron will also reprise their roles.

Over four seasons, Maisel fans have watched as the lovable and strong-willed Midge has faced ups and downs in both her comedy career and personal life. After losing her comedy tour gig in season 3 and starting work as a strip club emcee in season 4, she's finally getting back to stand-up comedy in season 5.

According to a teaser released in March 2023, Midge is "closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The show's fifth and final season premieres on Prime Video on April 14. Three new episodes will be released on premiere day, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly.

Ahead, here's everything to know about the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Chris Saunders/Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan, 32, plays housewife-turned-stand-up comedian Miriam "Midge" Maisel.

Before becoming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, the actress appeared on television shows like Grey's Anatomy, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife and The Blacklist. In 2013, she joined the acclaimed Netflix political drama House of Cards.

Brosnahan is also an accomplished theater actress. She made her Broadway debut in The Big Knife in 2013 and in 2016, she played Desdemona in New York Theatre Workshop's Othello alongside David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig. In 2023, she starred opposite Oscar Isaac in the revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Shortly after closing, it was announced that the play would transfer to Broadway in April 2023.

In 2017, Brosnahan first appeared as Midge Maisel, a 1950s housewife who turns to stand-up comedy after discovering her husband had an affair. The breakout role earned her a slew of award nominations and wins; in 2018, she took home an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

During a Maisel cast panel in 2022, the actress revealed that she spent the first couple of years of her career being told she was "not funny" and that she was "eternally indebted" to series executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino "for saying yes and taking that kind of chance on someone" like herself.

In real life, Brosnahan is married to actor Jason Ralph, who appeared in season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is set to return with a larger role in season 5. The couple, who met in 2013, sparked marriage rumors in September 2018 after they were spotted wearing bands on their left ring fingers at the Emmy Awards. After thanking Ralph in her 2019 SAG Awards speech, Brosnahan released a statement saying the pair had actually been married "for years" and chose to keep their relationship private.

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Courtesy of Prime Video

Michael Zegen, 44, plays failed comedian and Midge's ex-husband Joel Maisel.

He is known for his television roles on Rescue Me and Boardwalk Empire and has also appeared on Girls, How to Make It in America and The Walking Dead. Along with the rest of the Maisel cast, Zegen has won two SAG awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever done," Zegen told PEOPLE of his role on Maisel ahead of its 2017 premiere. "It's definitely the best part I think I've ever had. I've done so many cool shows but I've only been a guest star or a recurring character — I never knew if I was going to be in the next episode, let alone season 2."

Zegen has also performed on Broadway; he made his debut in 2015's A View from the Bridge and starred in 2021's Trouble in Mind.

As for his personal life, Zegen is dating actress Jennifer Damiano. The pair worked together on the 2020 Off-Broadway musical adaptation of the 1969 film Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Courtesy of Prime Video

Alex Borstein, 52, plays Midge's no-nonsense manager Susie Myerson.

Borstein got her start in the Chicago comedy scene, training at the ACME Comedy Theater and eventually becoming a cast member on the sketch comedy television show MADtv. She's also known for voicing Lois Griffin on the animated sitcom Family Guy.

The actress was cast as Sookie St. James for the pilot of Gilmore Girls in 2000 but because of her contract with MADtv, was replaced by Melissa McCarthy. From 2013 to 2015, Borstein starred in the HBO comedy series Getting On. Her role as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won her two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

Borstein has also appeared in films like The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), Catwoman (2004), Dinner for Schmucks (2010), Ted (2012) and The Angry Birds Movie (2016).

As for her personal life, Borstein married actor and writer Jackson Douglas in 1999, and the couple divorced in 2014 (it was finalized in 2017). They have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub, 69, plays mathematics professor at Columbia University-turned-theater critic and the father of Midge Maisel, Abe Weissman.

Shalhoub has had a prolific career on stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut in 1985's The Odd Couple and other notable credits include The Heidi Chronicles (1988), Waiting for Godot (1998), Conversations with My Father (1992), Golden Boy (2013) and Act One (2014). In 2018, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the musical The Band's Visit.

The actor is also known for his television roles; he played cab driver Antonio Scarpacci on the NBC sitcom Wings from 1991 to 1997 and the titular role of quirky detective Adrian Monk on USA's Monk from 2002 to 2009, which earned him a Golden Globe in 2003.

Shalhoub's film credits include Men in Black (1997), Galaxy Quest (1999), Spy Kids (2001) and animated franchises Cars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As for his personal life, Shalhoub married actress Brooke Adams in 1992. The couple adopted two daughters together and in 2020, the actor revealed their older daughter was expecting her first child later that year.

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Courtesy of Prime Video

Marin Hinkle, 57, plays Midge's prim and proper mother Rose Weissman.

Hinkle got her start in the theater with notable Broadway credits such as The Tempest and Electra. She's also appeared in television shows like Two and a Half Men, Homeland, Once and Again and Madam Secretary.

Her film roles include I'm Not Rappaport (1996), Frequency (2000), I Am Sam (2001) and Dark Blue (2002). More recently, she appeared in the 2017 and 2019 remakes of Jumanji starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Each year there's different kinds of movement emotionally," Hinkle said of her Maisel character during a 2022 interview with Insider. "There were these times that Rose was making big strides in who she was as more of a feminist. Then she went through days where she was seemingly going backward."

In real life, the actress has been married to theater director Randall Sommer since 1997. The couple have one child together.

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

Kevin Pollak, 65, plays Joel Maisel's father Moishe Maisel.

Pollak is a stand-up comedian himself as well as a celebrity impressionist. His first comedy special, Stop with the Kicking, aired on HBO in 1991 and in 2010, his special The Littlest Suspect aired on Showtime.

His film roles include A Few Good Men (1992), Deterrence (1999), The Whole Nine Years, (2000) and The Wedding Planner (2001). Pollak also appeared on the CBS sitcom Mom and the FX series Better Things.

As for his personal life, Pollak married comedian Lucy Webb in 1995, though they have since divorced.

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Courtesy of Prime Video

Caroline Aaron, 70, plays Joel Maisel's mother Shirley Maisel.

The actress has performed on stage, in film and on television. Her Broadway roles include Woody Allen's Relatively Speaking and The Iceman Cometh and she's appeared in films like Heartburn (1986), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014).

Aaron's television credits include guest roles on Wings, Frasier, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Desperate Housewives, Transparent, Madam Secretary and The Good Fight.

As for her personal life, the actress has been married to James Foreman since 1980 and the couple have two children.

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby, 44, plays a fictionalized version of real-life comedian Lenny Bruce.

The actor has performed in theater productions in his native Canada and in New York and has appeared on TV shows like HBO's Tell Me You Love Me and The Deuce, the Canadian drama Cra$h & Burn and the recent Gossip Girl reboot.

His film credits include Halloween: Resurrection (2002), Mambo Italiano (2003), All Hat (2007), Labor Pains (2009) and Touched With Fire (2015).

In 2019, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Kirby's personal life is mostly kept out of the spotlight, but he was rumored to be dating Touched with Fire costar Katie Holmes during filming in 2013. In a 2019 Forbes article, actress Andrea Sarubbi was identified as Kirby's wife, though it's unknown when they were married.

Stephanie Hsu as Mei Lin

Amazon Studios

Stephanie Hsu, 32, plays Joel's girlfriend Mei Lin.

The actress got her start in theater, starring in Broadway shows The SpongeBob Musical and Be More Chill. She also appeared on MTV's Girl Code and the Amazon Prime series The Path.

Hsu gained attention as Mei Lin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but her real breakthrough was as Joy Wang in A24's Oscar-sweeping comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022. She received widespread critical recognition for the role, including an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

In July 2023, she's set to star in the raucous comedy film Joy Ride alongside Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu.

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

Courtesy of Prime Video

Jane Lynch, 62, plays Sophie Lennon, a comedian who wears a fat suit as part of her stand-up act.

The actress and comedian is best known for playing Sue Sylvester in Ryan Murphy's musical comedy series Glee as well as numerous other television roles on shows like The X-Files, Criminal Minds, Gilmore Girls, Two and a Half Men and The Good Fight.

Her film credits include supporting roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Walk Hard, Talladega Nights, Another Cinderella Story and Julie and Julia.

Lynch made her Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in the 2013 revival of Annie and in 2022, took on the role of Mrs. Brice in the revival of Funny Girl.

As for her personal life, Lynch was married to psychologist Lara Embry from 2010 until they filed for divorce in 2013. In 2021, she married her partner Jennifer Cheyne.

Matilda Szydagis as Zelda

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Matilda Szydagis plays the Weissman's maid Zelda.

Her film credits include The First Wives Club (1996), Deconstructing Harry (1997) and The Nanny Diaries (2007). She also appeared on two episodes of The Sopranos.

In 2020, Szydagis won a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series along with the rest of the Maisel cast.

Kelly Bishop as Benedetta

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Kelly Bishop, 79, will join the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Benedetta, who was briefly introduced as an antagonist to Midge in season 4.

Bishop is best known for playing Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls and the mother of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the film Dirty Dancing.

She began performing on Broadway in the late 1960s and in 1975, originated the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line, earning her a Tony Award. In 2011, she returned to Broadway in the revival of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster and Joel Grey.

Her film credits include Private Parts (1997), Wonder Boys (2000) and Blue Moon (2002) and other TV credits include Murphy Brown, Law & Order: SVU and Bunheads.

In real life, Bishop was married to talk show host Lee Leonard from 1981 until his death in 2018.

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Courtesy of Prime Video

Alfie Fuller is set to return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as a season 5 series regular playing Dinah Rutledge. The character was introduced in season 4 as Susie's receptionist.

Primarily a theater actress, Fuller has performed in Off-Broadway shows like Fairycakes and Blues for an Alabama Sky. She also appeared in TV series Little America and Platonic.

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

Amazon Prime Video

Jason Ralph, 37, is set to return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in season 5 as comedy booker Mike Carr, who was introduced in season 4.

Ralph is known for starring in the Broadway musical Peter and the Starcatcher and his television appearances on the Syfy series The Magicians and the period crime drama Aquarius.

His film credits include I'm Obsessed With You (2014), which also starred Brosnahan, and A Most Violent Year (2014).

Ralph is married to Brosnahan.