The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Adds Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph as Series Regulars

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is bringing in some new, full-time cast members for its fifth and final season.

Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph are being promoted to series regulars on the Prime Video series.

In season 4, Bishop (known for her role as Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls) stepped into the shoes of Benedetta. While in conversation with TV Line, creator Dan Palladino described Benedetta as Gilmore "on steroids." The character was briefly introduced as an antagonist to Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), but she'll take on more of a prominent role in the final season.

Likewise, Fuller, who played Dinah Rutledge during season 4, and Ralph, who briefly appeared as Mike Carr, will also take on larger roles.

Plotlines for each of the three characters have yet to be revealed, but production on the upcoming installment began in February — the same month the show's fourth season premiered.

Rachel Brosnahan Credit: Amazon Studios

The season 4 finale saw Midge confronted by her longtime friend — and recent lover — Lenny (Luke Kirby) after she turned down a comedy gig. While Midge's career was stuck in limbo, she refused the job based on morals rather than viewing it for what it was — a giant career stepping stone.

Lenny's kindness dimmed as he told Midge what her reputation looks like from the outside.

"You're not going to get [Carnegie Hall] hiding yourself away in a club that technically doesn't exist," he said. "So what, you got dumped by [Shy] Baldwin. Who gives a s—? Go get another gig, and another, and another."

He added, "Ninety percent of this game is how they see you. They see you hanging with Tony Bennett, they think you deserve to be there. They see you hauled off to jail for saying f–k at a strip club, they think you deserve that also. Wise up."

A supertease ended the episode with Maisel setting her eyes on a billboard for The Gordon Ford Show. Words on the billboard read: Go Forward.