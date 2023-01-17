'The Mandalorian' : Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) Wields the Power of the Force in Season 3 Trailer

Din Djarin is back — with Grogu in tow — in season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The newest trailer for the hit Disney+ Star Wars series' upcoming installment dropped Monday night, showing Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) taking Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda/The Child, on a series of intergalactic adventures, seemingly facing new friends and foes.

"I'm going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions," Mando says hauntingly at one point in the trailer, referring to his home planet.

Near the end, Grogu is shown wielding the power of the Force to launch an enemy out of a cave, proving once again that he's not just a cute sidekick.

An official synopsis for season 3 reads, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu."

"Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together," the synopsis adds.

Series co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, in May 2022 that the return of the series had been set for February 2023. (It will premiere on March 1.)

The official Mandalorian account shared photos from D23 of several members of the main cast including Pascal, 47, Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer).

Season 2 of The Mandalorian closed in December 2020 with a surprise cameo from Mark Hamill, who played the legendary Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films.

A CGI version of Hamill's Skywalker appeared in the season's finale episode, "The Rescue," saving Mando and Grogu from the dark stormtroopers after they were set up by Moff Gideon. Skywalker then walked away in the final scene alongside Grogu and R2-D2 droid to complete his Jedi training.

The Mandalorian season 2, which premiered on Oct. 30, 2020, followed Mando and Grogu continuing their intergalactic adventures. The titular character continued to seek out other Mandalorians while protecting his extraterrestrial charge from those who might want to harm him for the sake of army-building research.

The series takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte and Omid Abtahi, plus Sedaris, 61, Swallow, 43, Esposito, 64, Sackhoff, 42, and more.

The first season earned rave reviews from critics, even nabbing an impressive 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.

Pascal previously opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 after The Mandalorian first premiered, saying that signing on to the series was practically a no-brainer once he caught a glimpse of the first Baby Yoda drawings.

"I'd then have conversations in the same way that we did when we were kids with our own little toys," he said. "It has everything to do with the amount of work that these people have put into it, because it's a very, very special creation, and it feels as such when you see it in person."

The Mandalorian season 3 flies onto Disney+ March 1.