'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything to Know

The new season is slated to release on Disney+ in March

Published on January 17, 2023 05:45 PM
The Mandalorian season 3. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Mandalorian will be back soon.

Following the show's season 2 premiere in October 2020, the hit Star Wars show is slated to return later this year.

The show's upcoming season was first confirmed in December 2020, with filming kicking off the following October. Most recently, Disney+ shared the official trailer for the new season.

Taking place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens, the show's first season earned rave reviews from critics. Plus, the show's breakout star, dubbed "Baby Yoda" by fans, shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.

Since its initial release, the series has even spawned several spin-off shows, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, which expand on The Mandalorian's timeframe.

From the returning cast members to the new stars joining the franchise, here's everything to know about the new season.

Which cast members are returning for The Mandalorian season 3?

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/the Mandalorian), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer) are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Who is joining the cast of The Mandalorian season 3?

In March 2022, Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd was revealed to be a guest star for the season, though details about his character are being kept secret.

What will The Mandalorian season 3 be about?

The Mandalorian season 3. Lucasfilm Ltd.

An official synopsis for season 3 reads, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu."

"Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together," the synopsis adds.

Who is directing The Mandalorian season 3?

The Mandalorian season 3 episodes will be directed by several big names, including The Mandalorian executive producer Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

On Jan. 17, 2023, Disney+ shared the official trailer for the new season, which shows Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda/The Child, wielding the power of the Force.

When will The Mandalorian season 3 be released on Disney+?

The Mandalorian season 3. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Season 3 is slated to premiere on March 1, 2023, on Disney+.

Will there be a season 4 of The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Though season 3 hasn't been released yet, series creator Jon Favreau has already confirmed that he is working on another season.

"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise," he told Cinema Blend.

During an appearance on People (the TV Show!)'s Emmy Awards pre-show, Esposito also teased the show's future seasons.

"We're living in a universe that is huge and there's so much to explore," he said. "So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breadth that's gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you're really gonna start to get answers."

