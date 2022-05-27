Co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced the news at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim on Thursday

The Mandalorian Season 3 Is on! Find Out When It's Returning to Disney+

The Mandalorian will (finally) be back!

More than two years after its season 2 finale, co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim on Thursday that the return of the series has been set for February 2023.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Favreau and Filoni also welcomed Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff, who will return as Bo-Katan Kryze again in season 3, before introducing teaser for season 3, per Deadline.

Season 2 of the Disney+ closed in December 2020 with a surprise cameo from Mark Hamill, who played the legendary Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films.

A CGI version of Hamill's Skywalker appeared in the season's finale episode, "The Rescue," who rescued Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/The Child (also known as Baby Yoda) from the dark stormtroopers after they were set up by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Skywalker walked away in the final scene alongside Grogu and R2-D2 droid to complete his jedi training.

Hamill celebrated the episode after it aired, tweeting with excitement about how he and the team kept the surprise appearance a secret while filming. "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," he wrote at the time.

Pascal, 47, will return to the show for season 3.

He previously opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 after the show first premiered,saying that signing on to the series was practically a no-brainer once he caught a glimpse of the first Baby Yoda drawings.

"I'd then have conversations in the same way that we did when we were kids with our own little toys," Pascal said at the time. "It has everything to do with the amount of work that these people have put into it, because it's a very, very special creation, and it feels as such when you see it in person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.