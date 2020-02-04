The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Arrive This October, Spin-Offs Teased

The Mandalorian, a.k.a. the misadventures of Baby Yoda, will have a long shelf life at Disney.

On the latest financial earnings call for The Walt Disney Company this week, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that season 2 of the live-action Star Wars series will premiere on Disney+ sometime this October and teased further spin-offs might be in the show’s future.

According to Iger, the future of the Star Wars franchise lies in the development of multiple TV series as he reaffirmed Lucasfilm will take a “hiatus” from theatrical Star Wars releases. Iger mentioned the “Rogue One prequel” (presumably the one about Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor) is on the way and that Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is still on the docket. As for The Mandalorian, he said there’s “more coming” after season 2 with the “possibility of infusing it with new characters” and having those characters spin off in “their own directions.”

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in November and began the adventures of a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal), known now by Dyn Jarren, as he fights to protect “the child,” a 50-something-years-young baby Force-sensitive creature that seems to be of the same race as Jedi Master Yoda.

Over the course of the first season, taking place after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this unlikely pair came across a roster of characters, including Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon. Given the surprise item in the latter’s possession in the finale, the chances of his return seem high. Some even have theories that iconic Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett discreetly popped up on the show already. The potential feels vast.

Iger further teased the debuts for Disney+ Marvel series Falcon and the Wilder Soldier and WandaVision. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the former will be released in August. The latter, bringing back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere in December.

Disney released the first footage for these series, including a Tom Hiddleston-led Loki, during the Super Bowl.