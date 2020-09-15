Baby Yoda Is Back! Disney+ Releases The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The Mandalorian‘s first season earned rave reviews from critics

Star Wars fans might want to sit down for this one.

Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for the sophomore season of The Mandalorian on Tuesday.

The action-packed footage seems to pick up where the first season left off, with Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (aka "Baby Yoda") traveling the galaxy together.

But this time, the lone bounty hunter is given a new mission: return The Child to the remaining Jedi outcasts.

"You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" Mando asks.

"This is the way," an ominous voice says.

The trailer comes after Disney+ announced a fall premiere date for the second season.

"This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30," read the announcement on the show's official Twitter page.

The Mandalorian wrapped season 2 production in March, just weeks before the industry-wide production shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

The first season earned rave reviews from critics, even nabbing an impressive 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.