The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Premiering Oct. 30 on Disney+

The Emmy-nominated Disney+ series The Mandalorian will return for its second season on Oct. 30.

The announcement was made on the show's official Twitter page, which also featured a new poster for the upcoming sophomore season.

The Mandalorian wrapped season 2 production in March, just weeks before the industry-wide production shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While details of the upcoming season are still unknown, The Mandalorian‘s first season earned rave reviews from critics. Plus, the show’s breakout star, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.

Season 1 is also nominated for an impressive 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

To help hold fans over until the premiere, Disney+ dropped an eight-episode docuseries about the inner workings of The Mandalorian in May.

The docuseries, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, is hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live-action series.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” Favreau said in a statement Wednesday. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”