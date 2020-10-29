The Mandalorian Season 1 Refresher: Where We Left Off

The Mandalorian returns for season 2 on Friday, which means Baby Yoda will reenter our lives after 10 months.

After deciding not to leave The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) with The Client, who might've wanted to clone the powerful infant for its powers, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) has been fighting to keep The Child safe and determine why, exactly, everyone wants to get their hands on the 50-year-old infant.

At the end of season 1, an epic battle for The Child resulted in droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) sacrificing itself to save the little one as The Mandalorian and The Child narrowly escaped Imperial Leader Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his evil army of Stormtroopers.

Mando had help from Cara Dune (Gina Carano), who we discover hailed from Alderaan, and Greef Karaga (Carl Weathers) in thwarting Moff's attempt to destroy them and get his hands on The Child. After IG breezed back into town with The Child and took down a handful of Stormtroopers on his way, one of them came for Mando, resulting in a hit so bad that The Mandalorian thought he wouldn't survive.

IG convinced Mando to take off his mask so he can be healed, and for the first time, viewers saw his mask-less face (hello, bloody Pedro!).

Mando also finally opened up about his childhood and how he became a Mandalorian: When his parents died during a purge of his neighborhood, a Mandalorian rescued little Mando and brought him to safety, which could've been why Mando did the same for The Child when he sensed the baby was in danger. Once Mando — whose real name is Din Djarin, as revealed by Moff — came of age, he pledged his loyalty to the Mandalorians.

As the gang continued to search for a way out of the tavern without getting blasted to pieces by Moff, they headed through a grate and came across the Armorer, who told the group that she recognized The Child as a Jedi. She recommended that The Child be reunited with its own kind, though she didn't know where they live. Until then, the Armorer deemed Mando The Child's father and called them a "clan of two."

In order to escape, Mando and the group had to traverse a river of lava. They found an orange R2D2-like droid to act as their gondolier on their boat ride to freedom and headed on their way. Since the Stormtroopers would be waiting for them to emerge from the tunnel, IG offered to go out ahead of Mando, Baby Yoda and the others and clear the path by self-destructing — taking the Stormtroopers out in the process.

It worked, but Moff remained on their tails, coming in hot with an aerial attack. Mando took down Moff in his ship and proceeded to blast off with The Child — his child — and the two continued their journey together. After the duo made their departure, though, we learned that Goff survived Mando's attack and would likely be back with a vengeance in season 2. We're also reminded that the Imperial killed Kuiil, the kind alien who helped rehabilitate IG and turned the droid from a bounty hunter to a nurse, and won't be around to lend a helping hand going forward.

In the coming episodes, Mando must fight even harder to protect The Child, all while trying to figure out where the small, magical creature came from and what its powers do.