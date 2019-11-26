The Mandalorian Review: Star Wars Heads to TV in Action-Packed Series with Loads of Heart

It was only a matter of time before Star Wars lay claim to the small screen.

As the Skywalker saga comes to close this December via J.J. Abrams’ second film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney has wisely extended its reach to televisions across the world with its ambitious Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

For fans of tales set in a galaxy far, far away, the show will no doubt prove a must-see. (But be warned: the adventure series is more space western than opera.) For newcomers, there’s an adorable green baby alien to keep you hooked.

All of the beloved Star Wars hallmarks remain intact in its first live-action iteration: there’s too many animatronic alien critters to count and the Stormtroopers are as dimwitted as ever.

What sets it apart is its titular hero, a masked bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) with no allegiances, a mysterious past, and a surprising conscience.

Over the first few episodes, his toughness softens as he grows close to a target (sure to delight fans), and embarks on a renegade mission driven by heart — and not by profit.

There are formidable supporting players he encounters on his space travels, notably including iconic German filmmaker Werner Herzog as a nefarious rich man who enlists The Mandalorian for a secret mission.

It’s the spectacle on display, however, that separates the Disney+ gamble from other content vying for your attention in this era of streaming wars. Creator Jon Favreau is used to working on a big scale, having made the second biggest film of 2019 (so far), The Lion King. With The Mandalorian, he delivers breathtaking action that rivals what Game of Thrones used to pull off, while imbuing it with that timeless spirit Star Wars.

There’s no use resisting.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.