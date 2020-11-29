Baby Yoda Has a Name! The Mandalorian Reveals Beloved Character's True Moniker

Baby Yoda has a name!

The true moniker behind The Mandalorian's adorable green alien, also known as The Child, was revealed to be Grogu in Disney+'s Star Wars series' latest season 2 episode, "The Jedi."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode also revealed that Grogu used to live on Coruscant and was trained at the Jedi Temple before he was ushered into hiding when the Empire came to power.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) explained that Grogu's memory became "dark" once he went into hiding, which leads her character to decide not to train Grogu because of the anger inside him after years of exile. Instead, Tano suggests that Mando (Pedro Pascal) take Grogu to the Jedi Temple on Tython and see if any of the remaining Jedi take him, EW reported.

Image zoom Baby Yoda | Credit: Walt Disney

The Mandalorian season 2 picks up with Mando and Grogu continuing their intergalactic adventures. The titular character continues to seek out other Mandalorians while protecting his extraterrestrial charge from those who might want to harm him for the sake of army-building research.

Pascal, 45, recently told PEOPLE he was "immediately convinced" to make the series after seeing an illustration of the beloved character. He was so smitten upon first meeting Baby Yoda, in fact, that he admitted to "cooing a little bit" on set.

"I'd then have conversations in the same way that we did when we were kids with our own little toys," Pascal said. "It has everything to do with the amount of work that these people have put into it, because it's a very, very special creation, and it feels as such when you see it in person."

Image zoom The Mandalorian | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

The first season earned rave reviews from critics, even nabbing an impressive 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.