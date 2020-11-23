The Mandalorian Fans Spot Season 2 Goof Similar to Game of Thrones Coffee Cup

Many fans compared the incident to the now-infamous errant coffee cup during the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season

Fans of The Mandalorian saw Pedro Pascal get a different kind of backup this week.

In the hit Star Wars series' latest season 2 episode, "The Siege," eagle-eyed viewers noticed a background gaffe during a scene where Mando (Pascal, 45) teams up in a fight sequence with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano): a guy in a T-shirt and jeans.

The crew member is visible behind Weathers — who directed the episode — to the left, half hidden behind a piece of the set as the three soldiers engage in battle during their infiltration of an Imperial base.

Fans flocked to social media to discuss the blunder, joking about everything from Disney's budget to their own plans to embrace the incident.

"So who's already planning to cosplay as Blue Jeans Guy from the Mandalorian at the next comic con? 😆," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Please, PLEASE tell me there's a Super Bowl ad in the works panning over to the Mandalorian jeans guy calmly eating Doritos."

Many fans likened the incident to the now-infamous errant coffee cup during the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season.

"The jeans guy from The Mandalorian reminds me of these Game of Thrones slip ups," one fan tweets alongside two photos from the show, including the coffee-cup scene. (The first photo, which showed a truck in the background, was from a behind-the-scenes snippet and didn't make it into an actual episode, according to Insider.)

Other fans joked that the man in jeans and T-shirt was just an off-duty Stormtrooper, and even had hilarious theories about a crossover between The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones.

"My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves," one Twitter user joked.

The Mandalorian season 2 picks up with Mando and The Child (known throughout the Star Wars fandom as Baby Yoda) continuing their intergalactic adventures. The titular character continues to seek out other Mandalorians while protecting his extraterrestrial charge from those who might want to harm him for the sake of army-building research.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, Pascal revealed he was "immediately convinced" to make the series after seeing an illustration of the adorable green alien. He was so smitten upon first meeting Baby Yoda, in fact, that he admitted to "cooing a little bit" on set.

And as the planet-hopping bounty hunter at the center of The Mandalorian, the Chilean-American actor masks his good looks in armor, able to express himself only through his movements and voice.

"The general rule is the better it looks, the more uncomfortable it is," Pascal said of his futuristic costume. "It's a delicious kind of detailed, technical and at times surgical work, but it ends up looking so good that it turns out to be worth it."