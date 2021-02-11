"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a LucasFilm rep said in a statement to PEOPLE

The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Will Not Return to Disney+ Series After Social Media Controversy

Gina Carano and The Mandalorian have parted ways.

In the wake of her controversial social media posts, the 38-year-old actress and former mixed martial artist will not return to her role as Cara Dune in Disney+'s Star Wars series.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a LucasFilm spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

A rep for Carano did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her dismissal comes after Carano shared several controversial posts on social media Tuesday, prompting social media backlash and calls for her removal from the Star Wars franchise.

In one screenshot captured by a social media user, Carano shared a post from another account that seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany.

According to Variety, Carano also posted a photo of a person with several cloth masks covering their face and head and the caption: "Meanwhile in California."

Image zoom Gina Carano | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In September, Carano also came under fire when she changed her Twitter bio to read "beep/bop/boop" — which some people believed was an insensitive reference to preferred pronouns social media users often include in their profile pages.

"They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all," she tweeted at the time.

Carano later removed the words. She explained that her Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal — whose sister Lux recently came out as a transgender woman — helped her "understand why people were putting them in their bios."

"I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to," she wrote in a tweet. "I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose."