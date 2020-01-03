Here’s Where You Can Get an Exclusive Funko Pop of the Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been reigning supreme at the box office since its release two weeks ago, and the latest film addition to the Star Wars franchise isn’t the only thing topping charts. Merchandise from The Mandalorian has been a constant on best-sellers lists, especially for items related to Baby Yoda. However, Jon Favreau’s hit Disney+ series has spawned more fan favorites than just The Child, and one such is The Mandalorian himself.

So popular is Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter that a Funko Pop of Mando has been the Amazon Toys and Games category’s best-seller for weeks. Luckily, this Amazon-exclusive doll is still available, and you can order one right now for $15.

Image zoom Funko

Buy It! $15; amazon.com

The 3.5-inch Funko Pop shows Mando (or shall we say Din Djarin?) in a chrome helmet with his Amban sniper rifle. It won’t be released until February 23, but you can still order the figurine now to get it delivered as soon as it becomes available. However, don’t worry if you can’t wait that long: It’s not the only merchandise related to the series protagonist.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Punches Baby Yoda as a Scout Trooper in Surprise The Mandalorian Cameo

Funko has also released a deluxe figurine of The Mandalorian riding Blurrg, his tamed beast, as well as one of him holding his rifle while wearing a dark gray helmet. Aside from Funko Pops, there are plenty of t-shirts in Amazon’s official Star Wars store, including one that depicts the scene where Mando discovers Baby Yoda in his floating crib and another showing the two in the cockpit of the Razor Crest, Mando’s spaceship.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $32.99; amazon.com

You can find even more official merchandise from The Mandalorian on Amazon now, along with other coveted Star Wars items. And considering how popular Amazon’s exclusive Funko Pop of The Mandalorian is, we suggest ordering one as soon as you can to avoid missing out.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.