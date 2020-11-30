The goof was first spotted by fans last week and was compared to the now-infamous stray coffee cup seen in Game of Thrones' final season

The Mandalorian Digitally Erases T-Shirt and Jeans Guy Spotted by Fans in Chapter 12 Episode

T-shirt and jeans guy's recent cameo in The Mandalorian has come to an end.

Last week, the internet went wild when eagle-eyed fans spotted a background goof during a scene in the Disney+ Star Wars franchise series.

During the Chapter 12 episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) teams up with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) for a fight sequence, however, amid the scene, a stray crew member in a T-shirt and jeans is seen standing in the background.

The anonymous guy was partially visible behind Weathers — who directed the episode — and half-hidden behind a piece of the set as the three soldiers engaged in battle during their infiltration of an Imperial base during "The Seige" episode.

But as fans watched the episode over the weekend, they noticed that show producers had gone back and digitally erased the modern-day T-shirt guy from the scene.

"Awww they edited out the jeans guy from Mandalorian," one person tweeted.

Another added, "Actually I'm surprised how bothered I am by @Disney removing the jeans guy from the #Mandalorian. #bringbackjeansguy #savejeansguy #RIPJeansGuy."

Last week when the gaffe was originally spotted, viewers immediately ran to social media, cracking jokes about Disney+'s budget and who the mysterious crew member could be.

"Please, PLEASE tell me there's a Super Bowl ad in the works panning over to the Mandalorian jeans guy calmly eating Doritos," one person tweeted at the time.

Others likened the incident to the now-infamous coffee cup spotted during the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season.

"My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves," one Twitter user previously joked.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian picks up with Mando and The Child (known throughout the Star Wars fandom as Baby Yoda) continuing their intergalactic adventures.

The titular character continues to seek out other Mandalorians while protecting his extraterrestrial charge from those who might want to harm him for the sake of army-building research.