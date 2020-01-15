The Magicians' Brittany Curran Gets Engaged to Boyfriend James Ingram in Paris

Image zoom Courtesy Brittany Curran

Brittany Curran is engaged!

The Magicians star, 29, got engaged to her music producer boyfriend James Ingram in Paris over the weekend, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

“James popped the question at Chateau De Chambord, which is my favorite castle,” Curran tells PEOPLE, adding that she had first discovered the French chateau during a trip to Disney World in EPCOT France years ago.

“When James and I first started dating, in like the first week, we both found out that each other loved castles, so I brought over my oversized castle coffee table book to his house so we could look at it together, and Chateau de Chambord is in that book!” Curran says.

The actress says that when she and Ingram arrived at Chambord during their trip, she “instantly started crying a bit.”

“Then before we went in, James said he wanted a good picture of us from the front. So we walked further out onto the grounds so that we could get the whole castle in the picture,” Curran explains. “Two French women who were walking dogs were headed in our general direction, so when they got close to us, James went up to one woman to ask for a picture, and I started playing with their puppy.”

Curran says that as they put their arms around one each other and took the first picture, Ingram turned to her and asked, “Is this a dream come true?”

“And I just instantly knew,” she tells PEOPLE. “And I was like, ‘Yes!’ He then reached into his pocket, got on his knee, pulled out a Tiffany box, and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ “

“I was so excited, and he now tells me that I said, ‘Is that Tiffany’s?!’ before I said, ‘Yes,’ ” Curran recalls. “Then the French woman who took the picture came over to us and kept saying, ‘Amour!’ to us and put her hands in a heart shape, and looked at us through it.”

Ingram, who is a composer, producer and multi-platinum recording engineer, has worked with many famous artists, including Blink 182, Tyler the Creator, Leona Lewis and Avril Lavigne.

Curran made her acting debut on an episode of the sketch comedy series Madtv in 2001, according to her IMDb page. She’s appeared in shows like Drake & Josh, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Criminal Minds, had a recurring role in Chicago Fire in seasons 2 and 7, and was featured in the 2014 film Dear White People.

Curran currently stars as Fen, Eliot’s wife, in Syfy’s hit series The Magicians. She joined the series in a recurring capacity in season 2 before being upgraded as a series regular the following season.

The series, which returns for season 5 on Wednesday night, also stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, and Trevor Eninhorn.

The Magicians season 5 premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.