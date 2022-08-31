'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Takes Fans Once More into J.R.R. Tolkien's Magical Realm

Amazon Prime Video's biggest swing yet is a "spectacular" production, and star Morfydd Clark's turn as Galadriel "will make her world-famous," writes PEOPLE's critic

By Tom Gliatto
Published on August 31, 2022 10:00 AM
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power L-R: King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
Photo: BEN ROTHSTEIN/PRIME VIDEO

Less than two weeks after the launch of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, we now have the epic backstory to J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels (or, if you prefer, Peter Jackson's mammoth, visionary film versions).

At the least, this series reminds us that Lord of the Rings has a greater moral purpose than Game of Thrones. Good must fight evil, and at a terrible disadvantage and cost. Dragon, so far, is Squid Game with a castle full of squabbly blonde Targaryens.

Power gets going quite well, with a focus on Elven warrior Galadriel, played so memorably in the first Rings movie by Cate ("All shall love me and despair!") Blanchett. Here a young Galadriel sets out on a quest, both military and spiritual, as the world begins to fall into shadow.

Morfydd Clark as “Galadriel”; Lloyd Owen as “Elendil” in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
BEN ROTHSTEIN/PRIME VIDEO

Morfydd Clark, best known for 2019's Saint Maud, a terrifying horror film about religious mania, makes the most of the role in the opening episodes. She has the right shining Joan of Arc rectitude, although at times she looks like Lisa Kudrow with braids. The show will make her world-famous.

Out of the gate, though, it's hard to know what to make of all the other narrative threads. You may not be in the mood, just yet, to visit the caverns of the Dwarf Kingdom.

Power could use a wizard — a Gandalf — who might turn up occasionally and, using his magical staff as a pointer, give us the big picture. Maybe one will arrive. The production is spectacular.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Articles
Lloyd Owen attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York Screening at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City.
'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Star Lloyd Owen on How the Show Differs From the Movies: Sméagol is 'Not Around'
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Dazzles Fans at Comic-Con with Extended Trailer, Musical Performance
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Dazzles Fans at Comic-Con with New Trailer, Live Performance
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser | Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New Full-Length Trailer Teases the 'Beginning of a New Era'
Peter Jackson
'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him Over 'Rings of Power' Prequel Series
Wheel of Time
'The Wheel of Time' Author on Amazon Adaptation: 'This Is Not a Series You Film in the Woods'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson Says He Almost Got Hypnosis to Forget Making 'Lord of the Rings' to Watch as a Fan
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ' Teaser Trailer Previews a 'New Legend' — Watch
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
Justin Warren and Lorde attend the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on November 10, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Who Is Lorde's Boyfriend? All About Justin Warren
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts on Faith, Love and the Power of Visibility: 'We Can All Be Accidental, Incidental Activists'
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?