The Little Mermaid Live: Everything to Know, from Who Is in the Cast to How to Watch on ABC

It’s once again time to go under the sea.

On Tuesday, ABC will be honoring the 30th anniversary of one of Disney’s most iconic animated films, The Little Mermaid, with a live special that will be performed in front of an audience on the Disney lot as the original movie is shown on a giant projection.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the special since it was announced in 2017. In August, ABC confirmed the project’s air date, and in the months since, the network has unveiled the star-studded cast that would be headlining the special.

Here is everything to know about ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

When Does It Air?

The two-hour live musical event will air tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the “The Wonderful World of Disney” franchise.

According to ABC, the special will “take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.”

Who Is Behind It?

Done and Dusted, a television production and event staging company, is producing the special. Super Bowl halftime show director Hamish Hamilton will direct and executive produce alongside Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor, Ian Stewart and Richard Kraft.

Who Is In It?

Auli’i Cravalho will lead the project as Ariel. A brief look at the cast released last month showed the 18-year-old actress donning long red tresses and eyebrows to become the Disney princess.

The villainous sea witch Ursula, meanwhile, will be portrayed by Queen Latifah, who suits up in velvet tentacles, white hair and gold shell necklace for the role.

Shaggy will play Jamaican crab Sebastian, John Stamos will portray Chef Louis, and Prince Eric will be played by actor Graham Phillips, best known for his roles in Riverdale and The Good Wife. (Phillips also dated Ariana Grande.)

Glee alumna Amber Riley will host the special as the appropriately-named Emcee.

And last but not least, Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, will be making an appearance. The details of her role are not known.

Wait, What About the Live-Action Movie?

Disney is also gearing up for the production of a live-action feature adaptation of the 1989 animated film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC.