The Little Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein Visit His Family in Florida Before the Big Move

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein know the importance of family.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s two-hour season premiere of The Little Couple, the TLC stars make a special stop at Bill’s family home after house-hunting in Florida before their big move.

“At the end of our trip we decided to drive across the state to Melbourne to visit Bill’s dad and stepmom and the rest of the family to have a little download — and my birthday celebration,” says Jen.

And after getting hugs and kisses from their grandparents, kids Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, race inside to greet their cousins.

“Will and Zoey are really excited to see their cousins,” says Bill. “When we started talking about moving to Florida, one of the things that they put together on their own was, ‘Well, how far away are all the cousins?’ “

Jen and Bill previously lived in Houston with their two kids until a new job opportunity for Jen took them to St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It’s great that we’re going to be within driving distance of the majority of my family,” says Bill. “To have the kids be able to see their grandparents and all that fun stuff will be a great experience for them.”

“It’s an experience that I had when I was a kid, so I think it helps you be more well-rounded as you grow up,” he adds.

Jen was the medical director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and the assistant professor of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology at Baylor College of Medicine, but she accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The Little Couple returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.