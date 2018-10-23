The Little Couple's Bill Klein on Adopting Will and Zoey with Jen: 'I Fell in Love Immediately'

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are opening up about their experience with adoption.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of The Little Couple, the TLC stars arrive at their new home in St. Petersburg, Florida after making the big move from Houston.

As their kids Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, race inside to check out the house and its stunning pool, Mom and Dad are relieved at their excitement.

“Thankfully, our kids are very easygoing and very happy and they just seem to get enthusiastic about everything that’s new,” Jen says. “So I’m glad that they like the house.”

“I’m thankful that my kids are who they are and that we’ve had such an amazing journey so far,” Bill adds.

After years of fertility issues, the couple rejoiced when their son Will came home from an orphanage in China in 2013. A few months later, they adopted their second child, daughter Zoey, from an orphanage in India.

“When Jennifer and I first got together, my selfish attitude was I wanted a kid that was genetically mine,” Bill says. “And then we talked about how many kids were out there that didn’t have a home, that needed love and support from a family and were relegated to a life of institutionalization. I think that I couldn’t have done any better a job through surrogacy, through the old-fashioned way or anything else.”

“When I saw Will’s picture, I fell in love immediately,” he adds. “When I saw Zoey’s picture, I fell in love immediately.”

The Little Couple airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.

