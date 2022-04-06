In the role of Mickey Haller, a character from Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer novel series, Garcia-Rulfo will run a law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Stars as Attorney Mickey Haller in Netflix's First Look at The Lincoln Lawyer

Another suspenseful legal series is coming to Netflix, and the first look is here.

On Wednesday, the streaming service released the first photos from the upcoming series, The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal drama based on a book series of the same name by Michael Connelly.

The Netflix series will follow the life of Mickey Haller, an "iconoclastic idealist" lawyer who runs a law firm out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases across Los Angeles.

Played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mickey is pictured in the new photos at various points throughout the series.

Some show him driving his car or standing in what appears to be a law firm, while others see him looking over his shoulder in a parking garage and enjoying tacos in a car trunk with a woman.

The plot of the first Netflix season will follow Connelly's second book titled "The Brass Verdict."

In the novel, Mickey works alongside Harry Bosch — the same Harry from Prime Video's Bosch detective series, which was also created by Connelly. (Titus Welliver, who plays the Amazon detective, isn't expected to be involved in The Lincoln Lawyer.)

The book's summary states that "things are finally looking up for defense attorney Mickey Haller" when he finds himself back in the courtroom to take on a major case involving a Hollywood studio executive.

"After two years of wrong turns, Haller is back in the courtroom. When Hollywood lawyer Jerry Vincent is murdered, Haller inherits his biggest case yet: the defense of Walter Elliott, a prominent studio executive accused of murdering his wife and her lover," reads the summary. "But as Haller prepares for the case that could launch him into the big time, he learns that Vincent's killer may be coming for him next."

Other stars in the 10-episode Netflix adaptation include Neve Campbell (Clouds, Scream), Becki Newton (Divorce, Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (Jericho) and Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei and Jamie McShane will also appear in the series.

The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley. Kelly serves as executive producer on the series beside Connelly, Ted Humphrey and Ross Fineman.

Humphrey also serves as the showrunner on the new suspenseful drama.

