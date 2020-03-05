TV Show Based on The Last of Us Video Game Headed to HBO with Chernobyl Creator Craig Mazin

A TV adaption of The Last of Us, the popular video game that takes players across a post-apocalyptic United States, is in the works at HBO.

It will be written and executive produced by Craig Mazin, the creator of the acclaimed limited HBO series Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the Sony PlayStation game.

The news was announced Thursday via The Hollywood Reporter. According to the magazine, Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, the president of Naughty Dog, the Santa Monica-based developer of the game.

Launched in 2013, The Last of Us centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie — who may be key to a cure for the deadly pandemic sweeping the country — out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“I can’t believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel’s journey to HBO,” Druckmann tweeted. He also told THR in a statement, “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

Stated Mazin, who is said to be an avid player of the game, “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

According to THR, the HBO series will cover the events of the original game with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, set for release on May 29.

The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions.