'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Recalls Being Told as a Child They Didn't Have the 'Hollywood Look'

Bella Ramsey had trouble getting roles because they didn't have the "look."

The Last of Us star, who is non-binary and gender fluid, shared a memory from their early days in the industry — including why they were rejected from a role they may have been great at.

"I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever... the director really liked me but I didn't get the part because I didn't have the 'Hollywood look,'" they said in an interview clip shared by Twitter user @sourkettle. "That's something that I've always found very interesting."

The Twitter user commented, "bella ramsey saying they didn't get casted in a project because they didn't have the "Hollywood look" makes me feel so sad."

Regardless of the criticism the now-19-year-old actor has gone on to secure breakout roles, including The Last of Us's Ellie, who is wise beyond her years but can cut through the bleak mood of her post-apocalyptic journey with a well-timed quip.

Before The Last of Us, Ramsey played Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and led the 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham based on Karen Cushman's novel.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP

Since the success of The Last of Us, Ramsey has defended the same-sex love stories featured in the dystopian HBO series. "If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," they said in conversation with GQ.

The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming in full on HBO Max.