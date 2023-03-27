'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Recalls Being Told as a Child They Didn't Have the 'Hollywood Look'

Now 19, Ramsey has made memorable turns in projects including Game of Thrones and Catherine Called Birdy

By
Published on March 27, 2023 01:28 PM
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
Photo: Joe Maher/Getty

Bella Ramsey had trouble getting roles because they didn't have the "look."

The Last of Us star, who is non-binary and gender fluid, shared a memory from their early days in the industry — including why they were rejected from a role they may have been great at.

"I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever... the director really liked me but I didn't get the part because I didn't have the 'Hollywood look,'" they said in an interview clip shared by Twitter user @sourkettle. "That's something that I've always found very interesting."

The Twitter user commented, "bella ramsey saying they didn't get casted in a project because they didn't have the "Hollywood look" makes me feel so sad."

Regardless of the criticism the now-19-year-old actor has gone on to secure breakout roles, including The Last of Us's Ellie, who is wise beyond her years but can cut through the bleak mood of her post-apocalyptic journey with a well-timed quip.

Before The Last of Us, Ramsey played Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and led the 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham based on Karen Cushman's novel.

Bella Ramsey arrives for the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 11, 2022
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP

Since the success of The Last of Us, Ramsey has defended the same-sex love stories featured in the dystopian HBO series. "If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," they said in conversation with GQ.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming in full on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
Everything to Know About 'The Last of Us' Season 2
Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid The Last of Us
'The Last of Us' 's Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid Dismiss Homophobic Backlash to Queer Love Story: Just 'Don't Watch'
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 9
'The Last of Us' Recap: Joel Fights for Ellie's Life in Bloody Season Finale
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Melanie Lynskey Jokes Husband Jason Ritter's Secret 'The Last of Us' Cameo Was 'So Romantic'
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
'The Last of Us' Fans Point Out HBO Editing Error — and It's Not a Starbucks Cup
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Admits He Forgot He Landed Lead Role in 'The Last of Us' After Taking Ambien to Sleep
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Nick Offerman Nearly Turned Down 'The Last Of Us' Role Until Wife Megan Mullally Stepped In: 'You're Going'
CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY, Bella Ramsey,
Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey Share Trailer for Medieval Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Catherine Called Birdy'
Ol Parker and Nico Parker
Thandiwe Newton's Lookalike Daughter Nico Parker Walks Red Carpet with Dad at 'Last of Us' Premiere
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Stars in First Look at HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series Inspired by Popular Video Games
The Mandalorian
How 'The Mandalorian' Explained Absence of Cara Dune After Firing of Controversial Star Gina Carano
The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey Star in Eerie, Explosive First Trailer for 'The Last of Us'