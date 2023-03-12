'The Last of Us' Recap: Joel Fights for Ellie's Life in Bloody Season Finale

This post contains spoilers from Sunday's season 1 finale of The Last of Us.

It's the end of the road for Joel and Ellie on The Last of Us...at least for now.

The dystopian drama series premiered its first season finale Sunday on HBO, and there was no shortage of emotional moments scattered throughout the hectic episode.

Following the events of episode 8 — which saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) healing from a stab wound while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) escaped a cannibalistic group — the dream team was back on track to the Firefly basecamp somewhere outside of Salt Lake City.

The goal, which has been leading the series: safely deliver fungal-immune Ellie into the hands of the Fireflies in the hopes that she is the key to finding a cure and saving humanity.

Before the events of the present day, though, viewers got a flashback showing how Ellie came into the world. The dramatic moment featured her mother, Anna (Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in The Last of Us video game), alone and barricading herself from the infected as she gave birth. Despite her best efforts, Anna was bitten. While slaying a rogue infected, Ellie was delivered safely and unharmed — though her mother's hours as a human were numbered.

When Marlene (Merle Dandridge) found the mother, Anna swore Ellie's umbilical cord was cut before she was bitten. Viewers learned earlier — that wasn't the truth.

Marlene and Anna were close friends, which may be the only reason Ellie was allowed to survive. Marlene shot Anna before she could turn, making Ellie an orphan just moments after birth.

In the present, Joel and Ellie were nearing the Fireflies' hospital, though Ellie was still troubled by her violent encounter with the cannibalistic sect leader. As Joel tried to make light conversation — shifting between a Boggle game he found, and a dream of teaching Ellie to play guitar — her mind appeared to drift elsewhere.

Despite their shared trauma, the depth of Ellie and Joel's growing connection was at the forefront of the episode. While looking for the highest ground, the pair found an unlikely animal in the wreckage of Salt Lake — giraffes. The pair fed one together before Joel brought up the immediate risk ahead.

"Maybe there's nothing bad out there, but so far there's always been something bad out there," he said. Joel gave Ellie an option: they could forgo the hospital altogether and return to safety in Wyoming.

Ellie's mind was made up, though. "After all we've been through, everything I've done, it can't be for nothing," she said. Ellie had a compromise, though. She told Joel she'd follow him "anywhere you go" once their research at the hospital concluded.

As they continued their trek, Joel finally opened up to Ellie about what happened with his late daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker). He shared how she'd died early in the outbreak, and confessed to his own suicide attempt just a day later. "I wasn't scared, either. I was ready. I couldn't have been more ready," he said of death.

"So time heals all wounds, I guess," Ellie responded.

"It wasn't time that did it," Joel said, tearfully, as he gazed at the teen.

The bonding moment was short-lived. The pair were ambushed by a patrol team. In the haze after an explosion, the Fireflies grabbed Ellie, and bashed Joel in the head with a gun. The screen faded to white.

When Joel awoke, he came face to face with Marlene. She applauded his perseverance in safely bringing Ellie across the country "without a scratch." "You are the one person I never wanted to be in debt to," Marlene said. "But I owe you. We all owe you."

At first, it appeared Joel and Ellie had been delivered to safety at last, but Joel soon learned that Ellie had been swept away to surgery — where her brain would be cut open and studied and she likely wouldn't survive. Joel immediately became vengeful and went on a killing spree (which, stylistically, was filmed to look very much like a video game), taking down Firefly members throughout the hospital and forcing his way to Ellie before the doctor could make his first cut.

Leaving a sea of bodies in his wake, Joel found the operating room and confronted the medical team with a simple handgun. He shot the doctor but allowed two surgical techs to live. With Ellie under anesthesia, Joel carried her limp body out of the room. But the pair weren't safe just yet — as they came face to face with Marlene again.

Joel's tragic past with his daughter Sarah — who died in his arms during episode 1 — was mirrored, as he clung to a lifeless Ellie in his arms. And once again, Joel and his "daughter" found themselves at gunpoint.

As the scene changed, Ellie regained consciousness in the back of a car driven by Joel. He fabricated the events from the hospital and told Ellie she was one of "dozens" being tested for immunity. "The doctors, they couldn't make any of it work," he said, as a flashback showed Joel shooting Marlene. He told Ellie the search for a cure had concluded — and was fruitless in the end.

When Ellie asked if people were harmed, Joel answered "yes." However, he claimed the massacre came at the hands of a group of outsiders who came to loot the hospital.

The episode ended with (seemingly) everyone who was wanting to study Ellie's immunity dead and Joel and his surrogate daughter driving toward a new life.

As they hiked through Wyoming's wilderness, Joel shared even more about Sarah with Ellie. He spoke of her girly nature and "killer smile." "You know why I think she'd like you?" he asked Ellie. "Cause you're funny. I think you would have made her laugh."

Ellie returned the vulnerable moment by telling Joel about the first time she killed someone — when she was bitten by an infected in the mall with Riley (Storm Reid). Ellie learned she was immune when she saw that Riley had turned — and she had to kill her best friend. Ellie questioned why so many seem to die around her, and asked Joel to swear that "everything you said about the Fireflies is true."

He swore — though viewers know that was, perhaps, the biggest lie he's told yet.

The Last of Us is based on a two-part video game of the same name created by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The HBO series has already been renewed for season 2.

All episodes of The Last of Us season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.