Melanie Lynskey Dismisses Model's Body-Shaming, Says Surprising 'The Last of Us' Fans Is 'Thrilling'

When people weigh in on Melanie Lynskey's work, they should be ready for her to respond.

The Last of Us actress, 45, responded to a series of now-deleted tweets from Adrianne Curry after the America's Next Top Model season 1 winner complained that Lynskey's body type didn't fit her role in the HBO series.

In Curry's tweet — which Lynskey shared via screenshot — the My Fair Brady alum, 40, captioned a glamorous photo of Lynskey with the criticism: "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord." Added Curry, "where is [Terminator star] linda hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey set the record straight on Twitter: "Firstly—this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us."

"And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of [government agency] FEDRA," continued the Yellowjackets star. "I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

LIANE HENTSCHER/HBO

"I understand that some people are mad that I'm not the typical casting for this role," Lynskey continued. "That's thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you're actually in someone else's body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."

This isn't the first time Lynskey has faced body-shaming as an actress — in August, she recounted some "intense feedback" on her appearance from the set of Coyote Ugly.

"There were already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you,'" Lynskey said in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Really intense feedback about my physicality, my body, people doing my makeup and being like, 'I'm just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff.' Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. This week's episode will be available to stream early on Friday due to the Super Bowl.