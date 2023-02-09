Melanie Lynskey Dismisses Model's Body-Shaming, Says Surprising 'The Last of Us' Fans Is 'Thrilling'

America's Next Top Model season 1 winner Adrianne Curry tweeted, then deleted, out-of-context criticism of Lynskey's casting as a post-apocalyptic revolutionary in the HBO series

By
Published on February 9, 2023 11:13 AM
Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

When people weigh in on Melanie Lynskey's work, they should be ready for her to respond.

The Last of Us actress, 45, responded to a series of now-deleted tweets from Adrianne Curry after the America's Next Top Model season 1 winner complained that Lynskey's body type didn't fit her role in the HBO series.

In Curry's tweet — which Lynskey shared via screenshot — the My Fair Brady alum, 40, captioned a glamorous photo of Lynskey with the criticism: "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord." Added Curry, "where is [Terminator star] linda hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey set the record straight on Twitter: "Firstly—this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us."

"And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of [government agency] FEDRA," continued the Yellowjackets star. "I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

melanie lynskey; The Last of Us
LIANE HENTSCHER/HBO

"I understand that some people are mad that I'm not the typical casting for this role," Lynskey continued. "That's thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you're actually in someone else's body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."

This isn't the first time Lynskey has faced body-shaming as an actress — in August, she recounted some "intense feedback" on her appearance from the set of Coyote Ugly.

"There were already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you,'" Lynskey said in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Really intense feedback about my physicality, my body, people doing my makeup and being like, 'I'm just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff.' Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. This week's episode will be available to stream early on Friday due to the Super Bowl.

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Congratulates '90s 'Yellowjackets' Crew on Wrapping Season 2: 'Never Felt This Level of Pride'
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Admits He Forgot He Landed Lead Role in 'The Last of Us' After Taking Ambien to Sleep
Linda Ronstadt
Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time' Soaring on Streaming After 'The Last of Us' Episode
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS; Jason Ritter attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jason Ritter to Guest Star on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Alongside Wife Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey Star in Eerie, Explosive First Trailer for 'The Last of Us'
GOSSIP GIRL, from left: Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, 'Hope Sinks', (Season 1, ep. 105, aired Aug. 5, 2021).
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Ms. Magazine Celebrates Kathy Najimy as One of its 2004 Women of The Year - Inside
Melanie Lynskey Says Way Friend Brittany Murphy Viewed Herself Was 'Heartbreaking': 'She Was Perfect'
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Thanks Husband Jason Ritter and Her 'Angel' Nanny in Critics Choice Speech
Chris Noth, Candace Bushnell, John Corbett
'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Reveals How She Answers 'Team Big or Team Aidan?'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons