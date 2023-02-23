'The Last of Us' Fans Point Out HBO Editing Error — and It's Not a Starbucks Cup

Two sets of crew members were visible in a snowy landscape during Sunday's episode of The Last of Us

By
Published on February 23, 2023 07:22 AM
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Sunday night's episode of The Last of Us saw a few more people in America's dystopian wilderness than expected.

An editing error, first mentioned on Twitter by musician Scott T. Jones, saw a few members of HBO's camera crew filming the snowy tundra during an eerie overhead shot. The landscape imagery was front and center — though eagle-eyed viewers caught a few crew members in the lower, left hand corner of the screen. A second group of crew members was visible on the upper left hand side, too.

In Twitter a response to The Last of Us's video game creator Neil Druckmann, the Jones wrote, "Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot." He linked a screengrab of the episode, too.

A TikToker named Chase Osborne also captured the moment, with an emphasis on both crew sightings.

PEOPLE reached out to HBO for comment.

This isn't the first time social media-savvy viewers have called out an HBO editing error. The most viral of past flubs was featured in the final season of Game of Thrones, when actor Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen was seen with a Starbucks cup in front of her.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Game of Thrones' prequel, House of the Dragon, had a similar editing mistake — though this time, it was a green screen mishap. King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) hand was seen in a green screen glove — instead of being edited to have missing fingers. Both mistakes have since been edited correctly.

The Last of Us is still airing its first season on HBO. Sunday's episode, "Kin," saw characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) finally make their way to Wyoming, where they hoped to reunite with Joel's lost brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

