'The Last of Us' 's Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid Dismiss Homophobic Backlash to Queer Love Story: Just 'Don't Watch'

The Last of Us stars shared their thoughts on audience response to the second same-sex relationship in HBO's dystopian drama

By
Published on February 27, 2023 02:00 PM
Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid The Last of Us
Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Storm Reid has a simple solution for viewers who don't want to see a same-sex love story on screen.

Loosely quoting her The Last of Us counterpart, Bella Ramsey, to Variety, Reid said, "I think Bella put it perfectly a couple of weeks ago: 'If you don't like it, don't watch.'"

Ramsey first relayed the sentiment to GQ after The Last of Us aired its emotional third episode. "If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out."

The show introduced another same-sex romance in its seventh episode on Sunday night — only to receive another wave of criticism.

"There's so many other things to worry about in the world. I think being concerned about who people love is just absurd to me," said Reid, 19. "I just don't — I will never understand it."

Added the Euphoria actress: "A lot more people that feel represented and seen and heard. So that's what matters. That's where the work comes in. And that's when it's appreciated, and you prioritize looking at those tweets rather than the ones that aren't the best."

Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Reid's character, Riley, was introduced during a flashback that recounted what happened when Ellie (Ramsey) learned she was immune to the apocalyptic fungal infection. A friendship–turned–love story unfolded between Riley and Ellie, and heartbreak took over when the pair were attacked during an otherwise sweet moment.

Ramsey, 19, expanded on the slow-burn connection to Variety. "I guess when you become a character, you feel what they're feeling anyway. The awkwardness of that, and the heartbeat beating faster," she said. "I could sort of feel myself when we were filming it: My heart would beat faster and my palms got sweaty, because we were so very much immersed in what we were doing. It becomes real between action and cut."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
'The Last of Us' Fans Point Out HBO Editing Error — and It's Not a Starbucks Cup
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
No Clickers Here! Visit These Stunning Real-Life Filming Locations from 'The Last of Us'
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Nick Offerman Nearly Turned Down 'The Last Of Us' Role Until Wife Megan Mullally Stepped In: 'You're Going'
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Melanie Lynskey Dismisses Model's Body-Shaming, Says Surprising 'The Last of Us' Fans Is 'Thrilling'
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Admits He Forgot He Landed Lead Role in 'The Last of Us' After Taking Ambien to Sleep
Linda Ronstadt
Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time' Soaring on Streaming After 'The Last of Us' Episode
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : Riley Keough Brings 'the Fire' — and Love Triangle Drama — in 'Intimate' Trailer
Storm Reid, Zendaya, Euphoria
Storm Reid Says She Can 'Always' Go to 'Euphoria' Costar Zendaya for Advice: 'That's My Big Sis'
Storm Reid Says Her First Kiss Was on Set with Identical Twins: ‘That Was a Lot for My 9-Year-Old Self’
Storm Reid Says Her First Kiss Was on Set with Identical Twins: 'That Was a Lot' at 9 Years Old
Issa Rae, Zendaya Lil Nas X
How Zendaya, Lil Nas X and Issa Rae Are Paving the Way for Up-and-Coming Black Talent
Zendaya, HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 8
'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey Star in Eerie, Explosive First Trailer for 'The Last of Us'
US actresses Nia Long (R) and Storm Reid (L) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Missing" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, January 12, 2023.
Storm Reid Says Working with Nia Long in 'Missing' Was 'Amazing': 'I Felt Supported and Loved'