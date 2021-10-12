The Kids Tonight Show hosts Dylan Gilmer, 12, Olivia Perez, 11, and Recker Eans, 11, stopped by People (the TV Show!) on Monday

Preteen Hosts of Jimmy Fallon's The Kids Tonight Show Say Longtime Host Is 'Like a Big Kid'

Jimmy Fallon has found some kindred spirits to host his new talk show.

The preteen hosts of The Kids Tonight Show raved about working with Fallon, 47, on the upcoming late-night series during a Monday appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so crazy, he's just so lovable, everybody says he's like a big kid," says 12-year-old Dylan Gilmer, who has previously performed on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's a kid in a grown man's body."

Gilmer's cohosts Olivia Perez, 11, who recently starred in the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and Recker Eans, 11, who's drummed for bands The Used and Pennywise, also fondly recalled the Saturday Night Live alum buying them a Pac-Man arcade game.

When asked about the best advice Fallon has given them, Eans tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons: "Be yourself, make a mess, be funny."

Jimmy Fallon Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"You got to have energy. You got to be professional," Gilmer adds. "But when the screen turns on, you got to have that energy and be professional at the same time."

Rounding out the hosting panel is 9-year-old Mykal-Michelle Harris, who went viral at age 3 for her "I was like Serena Williams" video and has starred in Big Little Lies, Mixed-ish and the upcoming Cheaper by the Dozen reboot. The writers' room, led by Brian McCann, also has a youthful perspective with the inclusion of 16-year-old Mykey Cooper.

The Kids Tonight Show was announced in May as part of Fallon's multi-project deal between NBCUniversal and his production company Electric Hot Dog. The show is described as "a sophisticated, elegantly produced late-night show in the vein of The Tonight Show - but it's hosted by kids, and kids are in charge of everything," according to a press release from NBC Entertainment.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Answers Kids' Holiday-Themed Questions, from Favorite Gifts to the Time He Saw Santa

Watch the full episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the @PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

"Viewers will get next-generation interpretations of all the beloved Fallon bits, celebrity interviews, musical performances, and a brand-new late-night show kids and families will love."