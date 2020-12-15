Kelly Clarkson will be in the hosting seat for (at least) another three years!

NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, through 2023.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans, a show that brings people together,” Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show," said Wilson.

The hour-long daytime series, which premiered in September 2019 and is produced and distributed by the recently renamed NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, currently airs on more than 200 stations in 100 percent of the United States.

Although the ongoing coronavrius pandemic halted production on TV and film projects nationwide, Clarkson and her talk show decided to stay in original episodes throughout the summer, filming remotely from Montana and from the singer's Los Angeles home.

In September, the syndicated series returned to the Universal Studios lot to film its second season, which has featured in-studio guests and a virtual in-studio audience with viewers from across the U.S.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!!” she wrote in an ecstatic Twitter message. “And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

Clarkson went on to extend a special thank you to her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, who is also her manager, for helping encourage her to launch the talk show back in September 2019.