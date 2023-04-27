'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Crying amid Split from Pete Davidson, Divorce from Kanye: 'I'm Not OK'

If you think a lot has happened since season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian agrees.

"I don't even know where we left off," the mom of four, 42, says in the first trailer for The Kardashians season 3.

A producer reminds Kim that last season, the SKIMS founder was dating Pete Davidson.

"Things change really quickly," Kim remarks.

When someone in the trailer asks if Kim feels okay following the breakup, Kim breaks down.

"No, I'm not okay," Kim says. "I'm having such a hard day today."

Between the breakup and her divorce from Kanye West, momager Kris Jenner tells Kim, "The weight of the world is on your shoulders."

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Lionel Hahn/Getty

Later, Kim calls what Kanye, 45, said about her and their kids on social media "the most insane narrative."

"We stay silent through all the lies for my kids," Kim says in a confessional interview.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian experiences a melanoma scare in the trailer. "This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be," the Good American founder, 38, tells the cameras.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Despite having the skin cancer tumor removed from her face, Khloé doesn't want to lean on her on- off- boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, any longer.

"I think he thinks we're gonna just ride this out," she says, before telling Scott Disick in the preview that NBA player, 32, has "no chances" left.

Also in the trailer, Kourtney Kardashian finds herself frustrated with Kim because she thinks her sister "used my wedding as a business opportunity."

Kim hits back, saying, "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful."

"It's who she is to her core," says 44-year-old Kourtney, who married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Italy last May.

Backgrid

The Jenner sisters have their own drama this season, too. Kendall Jenner seems to be the mediator in much of the family disagreements, telling Kim that Kourtney "felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her."

"I see it both sides," she adds during one of their discussions.

And Kylie Jenner reflects on having cosmetic work done — and hoping daughter Stormi, 5, doesn't follow her example. "All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, says.

She later adds, "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I never touched anything to begin with."

In a dramatic conclusion of the trailer, Kylie says, "I just don't think everything's gonna be okay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu.