The Kardashians Doubt Each Other's 'Truth' and 'Loyalty' in Season 3: 'What Are We Doing with Our Power?'

Reality's most famous family is not holding back in the first teaser for the upcoming third season of The Kardashians.

Hulu released the sizzle on Monday, and there appears to be drama and tension afoot as Kim Kardashian begins by saying, "Listen: everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened."

"I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloé Kardashian continues. "It's not."

While the teaser hints at some of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch's more light-hearted moments, it mostly focuses on the hardships they've endured. At one point, the 38-year-old Good American mogul confronts a teary-eyed Kim.

The SKIMS designer, 42, later appears angered as she says: "You think I need your permission?"

"There's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney Kardashian later says as her ex Scott Disick declares, "I've never seen this much drama in my life."

From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner tells Kylie Jenner it "all comes back to protecting my peace."

But Kylie questions what's at stake for the family going forward. "We have too much influence," the 25-year-old makeup mogul says. "What are we doing with our power?"

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Per a synopsis from Hulu, the third season will see "the cameras return as Kris [Jenner], Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires."

The summary concludes, "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu in April 2022 after the conclusion of their long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in June 2021. Kourtney, 43, confirmed in September that the family was already filming season 3.

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.