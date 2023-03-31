'The Kardashians' Season 3: Everything to Know

The Kardashians is returning to your TV screen soon.

In March, Hulu shared the first look at the upcoming third season, which showcases the Kardashian-Jenner family in some heated confrontations as they grapple with their loyalty to each other and their influence in the spotlight.

The second season of the hit series first premiered in September 2022 and a lot has happened for the family since then. In addition to getting married and welcoming babies, there has also been a lot of relationship drama for various members of the family.

When season 2 concluded, Kim Kardashian was still dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Since then, the couple has split and Kim has settled her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Meanwhile, other members of the family have made headlines for other reasons, including Kylie Jenner who recently faced backlash after fans accused her of throwing shade at Selena Gomez, which she later denied.

From when filming first commenced to what the new season could cover, here's everything to know about The Kardashians season 3.

Who will be on The Kardashians season 3?

As shown in the trailer, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family will appear in the third season, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. There will also be appearances from Kourtney's husband Travis Barker and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

When was The Kardashians season 3 filmed?

Kourtney first revealed she was filming the show's third season in September 2022, just weeks ahead of the Hulu series' season 2 premiere. Since then, the family has shared behind-the-scenes looks at filming on social media. In February 2023, Kim shared a photo of a monitor where she appeared to be giving a testimonial, and the following month Kylie shared a snap of her getting her hair and makeup done on set.

What will The Kardashians season 3 be about?

Per a synopsis from Hulu, the third season will see "the cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires."

The summary concludes, "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

Seeing as filming first began in September 2022, there is a lot the new season could cover. While Kim and Pete Davidson broke up in August 2022, they were still shown to be together in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, meaning the new season could detail more of Kim's life post-split. Kim's storyline could also revolve around her divorce from West, which she finalized in November 2022.

As for Kourtney, the trailer seems to tease that her marriage to Barker will be further explored. The couple tied the knot in May 2022, but their lavish Italian wedding wasn't shown on the series, despite reports that it was filmed for the show.

Similarly, Khloé welcomed her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate in August 2022, but her child never made an appearance on the show. The new season could address her new life as a mom of two and how she has co-parented with her ex Tristan Thompson.

For the Jenner sisters, Kendall quietly broke up with her longtime boyfriend Devin Booker in October 2022, a month after filming for season 3 reportedly commenced. The new season may also detail her recent dating life, including her rumored romance with rapper Bad Bunny.

Viewers could also learn the name of the baby boy Kylie welcomed in February 2022. One month after his arrival, Kylie decided to change her son's name from Wolf, though didn't disclose what she was renaming him at the time. "My baby's name is still Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3," the reality star teased during season 2.

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians season 3?

In March 2023, Hulu debuted the first trailer for season 3, which shows the family doubting each other's "truth" and "loyalty." "I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloé says in the clip, before adding, "It's not."

When will The Kardashians season 3 premiere?

The new season is slated to hit Hulu on May 25, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Will there be a The Kardashians season 4?

The Kardashians was ordered for 40 episodes total under the family's initial deal with Hulu, per Variety. Seeing as each season has had 10 episodes, it's likely there will be a fourth season.

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.