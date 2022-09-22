Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!

In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.

The emotional moment was captured on camera by Kim Kardashian, who was able to join her sister at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the surrogate's delivery on July 28.

Khloé, 38, appeared nervous from the moment Kim, 41, picked her up that day, noting that she was "not ready" to welcome another child. However, Kim reassured her sister by reminding her that "you're never ready, but you're ready."

Once inside the hospital, Kim documented their walk to the delivery room and the nurses' preparation. Then, the big moment finally came where the surrogate began pushing.

As doctors encouraged the woman to continue pushing harder, Kim flashed the camera to Khloé, who pulled her mask down and put her hands to her face. Just a few seconds later, her newborn son made his arrival with a little cry.

"He looks just like True!" Kim can be heard yelling in the video, referencing Khloé and Tristan's 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

In a confessional, Khloé said of the happy moment: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she continued as a video montage of her and Kim holding the baby flashed across the screen.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she added. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

Due to COVID, Khloé's loved ones were unable to come to the hospital so the Good American founder FaceTimed her loved ones (including True, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian) and introduced her son for the very first time.

Per the suggestion of Kim, Khloé also allowed Tristan into the hospital to meet his son, despite the ongoing drama between them.

"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she said in a confessional.

As fans know, Khloé and Tristan, 31, started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Tristan was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Tristan confirmed he fathered the baby with Maralee Nichols.

However, as Khloé claimed on Thursday's episode, Tristan allegedly never said a word to her about fathering the other child even as they were trying for baby number two. She alleged they began the embryo transfer for their second child days before Thanksgiving, and she "found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

Earlier during the episode, fans saw Khloé privately struggling with the fallout of Thompson's infidelity while fiercely protecting the news around her surrogate's pregnancy.

"I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible," said Khloé, who had not yet announced she was having another baby. "I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f--- I am… I can't even begin to think about that."

"I'm very scared," she added. "It's very scary. I think I'm emotionally equipped but … I have to brace myself for when this goes public because everyone is so mean ... and you want to protect this innocent being who had nothing to do with this."

Meanwhile, Khloé's family expressed their disappointment in Tristan and continued to rally around her.

"It's not about the baby, it's about how this went down," Kylie said in a confessional. "I hate that she's sad... I love my sister, and I hate that she's going through this."

"I'm just really disappointed in Tristan," she added in a separate confessional. "I think it's really f----ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way. It makes me really uncomfortable… this is just unforgivable in my books."

Kim and Kris, who felt bad that Khloé was upset during what should be a happy time in her life, also expressed their thoughts on the situation — and vowed to lift her spirits by throwing her a small baby shower.

"It's really tricky because she doesn't want to celebrate anything but you want to start changing her mindset. We have to start shifting the energy a little bit so there's some positivity and light during this time," Kim said in a confessional. "It's almost like this isn't happening, and I think we just need to subtly push her in the right direction to want to feel the joy of a new baby coming."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kris shared similar sentiments during a separate conversation with Khloé, telling her daughter through tears, "I feel like you're a little numb, it's a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more… this is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life. If you don't appreciate those moments, you can't get them back. The older I get, the more I realize how precious these times are, and I just want you to embrace it."

"I just feel bad for her that the joy was kinda sucked out of it again," she added in a confessional, referencing Tristan's other cheating scandal, which surfaced days before True was born.

Later, while giving a speech at Khloé's baby shower, Kim told her sister, "There's nobody that deserves happiness like you do. You can't see it now but this baby is gonna bring so much love and joy and happiness in our lives… he will show you what real love is supposed to be like, and that's all that matters."

Though fans got a glimpse of Khloé's new son, they'll unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to learn his name.

In the final moments of the episode, while taking her son home, Khloé lovingly stared over at him in his car seat and jokingly said, "No name Johnson, over here."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.