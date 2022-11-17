From a Snub to a Steamy Shower: 'Kardashians' Goes Inside Kim and Pete Davidson's 2 Met Galas Together

It wasn't quite love at first sight — or rather, first gala — for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians followed Kim, 42, and her famous family as they prepared to attend the 2022 Met Gala together.

For Kim, the event was extra special as it was the first time that her entire family would be attending the prestigious gala — but also one of her first red carpet appearances with then-boyfriend Pete.

Though she was excited to stand by his side on the iconic Met Gala stairs, Pete, 29, revealed that it wasn't the first time that he and Kim crossed paths at the event.

"Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you wouldn't give it to me because you had gloves on it?" Pete joked to Kim before the event.

Kim appeared to be embarrassed by the snub. "I know, will you ask me again?" she asked.

Despite the initial rejection, Pete had a good attitude about the exchange. "It was the nicest excuse," he said. "I remember being in the car, being like, 'Wow! She knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.'"

Later, as the couple was on their way to the Gala, Kim and Pete reflected on their busy few weeks — which, at the time, also included attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. (The April event also marked their red carpet debut as a couple.)

In the car, a now-blonde Kim said, "I really wanted our first red carpet, for me, to be in brown hair. I wanted it to be a non-fashion event."

Staying true to his comedic chops, Pete quipped, "Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, but you know, to each his own."

After arriving at the Gala and posing together on the carpet in their respective outfits — Kim in her iconic Marilyn Monroe dress and Pete in a suit — the pair celebrated the successful end of the evening with Kim's family, some pizza and lots of sweet treats.

But for Kim and Pete, the end of the evening also included some intimate time. As Kim was preparing to get out of her second dress, she asked Pete, "Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?"

Pete, who was chatting with Khloé Kardashian at the time, was rendered speechless by the offer — simply responding by dropping his phone to the ground and running towards Kim in the bathroom.

The crew members then laughed by his reaction, while Khloé, 38, stood alone and confused. "What just happened?" she asked cameras.

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm. Pete formally confirmed his relationship with Kim to PEOPLE in February, calling her his "girlfriend."

By August, the couple had parted ways. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Even though the pair has now split, Pete has been mentioned and featured several times on season 2 of The Kardashians.

In an earlier episode, Kim opened up about why Pete dates "hot girls." (Prior to dating Kim, Pete was linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others. Most recently, he has been linked to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.)

"Pete has the best heart," Kim said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

In another candid conversation, Kim spoke to Khloé about her natural trust in Pete. "You asked me something once. You said, 'How do you trust Pete?'" Kim said. "And I'm like, 'I just do. Like, it's a feeling.'"

Then, in an episode last month, Kim revealed to her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, mom Kris Jenner and Khloé that she had sex with Pete in front of a fireplace "in honor" of her grandmother.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," she told her grandmother, before adding with a laugh, "I know that's really creepy."

In that same episode, Kris spoke about the impact that Pete had on Kim. "Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.