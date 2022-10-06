Khloé Kardashian on Her Choice to 'Forgive' Tristan Thompson — and Why She Still Wants the 'Best for Him'

Khloé Kardashian is not interested in holding grudges when it comes to her ex Tristan Thompson.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, producers asked Khloé, 38, in a confessional how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Tristan, 31, after all the drama that had unfolded.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" said Khloé. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."

Kris Jenner also praised her daughter for the way in which she had approached the situation, saying at a different point on Thursday's episode: "Khloé's handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace."

"As her mom, I can tell Khloé has been feeling really down — I can just feel her energy," she continued in her own confessional. "And I know she internalizes everything, which I do worry about."

As fans know, Khloé and Lamar got married in 2009. During their marriage, the former NBA player relapsed into substance abuse several times, ultimately leading to a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

That same year, Khloé started dating Tristan. They welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018 on the immediate heels of Tristan's first cheating scandal and later broke up.

The couple ultimately rekindled their relationship and PEOPLE recently learned they got secretly engaged in February 2021. They then began their plans to conceive a second child.

Through a surrogate, Khloé and Tristan successfully conceived another baby in the final weeks of 2021, just as news broke that Tristan had cheated again — this time, fathering a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

At that point, Khloé called off the secret engagement in December, and this past August, a rep for Khloé told PEOPLE that she and Tristan had welcomed their second baby, a son.

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé allowed Tristan into the room to meet the infant, admitting, "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

Odom later spoke to E! News about the episode and expressed support for his ex-wife amid Tristan's cheating scandal. "It was hard for me to watch that," said Odom, 42. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The Good American founder also explained her reasons behind her initial refusal to get engaged on last week's episode of The Kardashians.

"I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" she recalled. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

