Kris Jenner Admits Blac Chyna Lawsuit Has Been 'Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually Exhausting'

"As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids and on top of that, it's really draining," Kris Jenner said of the lawsuit during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 12:00 AM

Kris Jenner is addressing the impact that Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit had on her and her family.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager got a chance to spend time with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, after the beauty mogul welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

However, Kris admitted she couldn't be fully present with Kylie, 25, as she had another thing on her mind — the then-ongoing lawsuit between her family and her son Rob Kardashian's ex.

"It's always so special spending time with Kylie, but we also have this trial looming over our head," Kris said in a confessional. "Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloé [Kardashian], Kylie and Kim [Kardashian] for defamation of character and interference of character."

"As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids, and on top of that, it's really draining," she continued. "It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

Kris added, "I can't really say anything about it, I really don't want to add to the drama but I want to take my mind off of it right now so I'm gonna spend some time with Kylie."

(The mother-daughter conversation was filmed before the Kardashian-Jenner family officially won the defamation trial against Chyna.)

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, Blac Chyna
Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Chyna, 34, and Rob, 35, were first linked in January 2016. After getting engaged and welcoming daughter Dream Kardashian, now 5, the pair split for good in 2017.

In October of that year, Chyna sued Kris, Kylie, Kim, 41, and Khloé, 38, for intentional interference with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit came after Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. Amid his social media rampage, Rob also accused Chyna of drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna claimed this incident and the family's influence over E! probably resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

blac-chyna-rob-kardashian.jpg
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kim was eventually dropped from the defamation suit, before a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May. No monetary damages were awarded to the model.

Hours after the ruling, Kris spoke to Variety on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, saying she was satisfied with her family's victory. "I'm just happy it's over," she shared.

When asked what the "toughest part" of the trial was, Kris pointed to the stress of the court case in general. "Going through it," she responded. "But I'm glad it's over."

She added that to cope through the difficulties, she turned to prayer. "I live in my faith," she said. "And just hope that that's enough, and yeah. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event,
Kris Jenner. Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Since the ruling, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani has said she plans to appeal the decision. The Real Blac Chyna star also filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, alleging unfair treatment in court.

In June, the Kardashian-Jenners' legal team filed a petition asking Chyna for almost $400,000 to make up for the court costs they say they spent on the defamation case.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kardashians and Black Chyna
Kardashian-Jenner Family Petitions for Blac Chyna to Pay More Than $390K to Cover Their Legal Fees
Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna Requests Final Dismissal of Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Claim
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Claims Judge in Kardashian Defamation Case Was 'Undeniably Hostile and Extremely Biased'
Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends "The Real Blac Chyna" Atlanta premiere screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on July 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Blac Chyna to Appeal Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit Verdict, Lawyer Says
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' After Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'I Live in My Faith'
Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/WireImage) ; Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Kardashian-Jenner Attorney Speaks Out After Family Wins Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'Very Pleased'
kim kardashian; blac chyna
Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Her Family, Judge Rules
Pete Davidson Spotted at Kardashian Trial as Lawyer Calls Blac Chyna 'the Central Problem' in Case
Pete Davidson Spotted at Kardashian Trial as Lawyer Calls Blac Chyna 'the Central Problem' in Case
Corey Gamble, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian
Corey Gamble Claims Blac Chyna Threw a Chair at Rob Kardashian's Car During Altercation
Kylie Jenner, Tyga, and Rob Kardashian
Kylie Jenner and Tyga Expressed 'Concerns' to Rob Kardashian About Dating Blac Chyna: Testimony
blac chyna; kardashians
Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna, No Damages Awarded to Model
Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends "The Real Blac Chyna" Atlanta premiere screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on July 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Kris Jenner Says She Believes Blac Chyna Tried to Kill Rob Kardashian During Fight: Testimony
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Warned of 'Volatile Behavior' While Speaking to E! About 'Rob & Chyna'
ryan seacrest, blac chyna
Witness List for Blac Chyna's Trial Against Kardashians Names Ryan Seacrest, Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie
Blac Chyna attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch435PtuYbd/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D blacchyna Verified Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 🥹😇 7h
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
blac chyna ; rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Claims Ex Blac Chyna Agreed to Drop 'Revenge-Porn Lawsuit' But Is Backing Out of Deal