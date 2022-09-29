Khloé Kardashian Wonders 'How Do You Trust?' in Chat with Kim Kardashian About Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Kim Kardashian told sister Khloé Kardashian her faith in then-boyfriend Pete Davidson came naturally: "I just do. Like, it's a feeling"

By
Published on September 29, 2022 12:37 PM
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty (2)

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared their thoughts on trust in Thursday's episode of The Kardashians,.

In one candid conversation, Kim reminded Khloé about the time she was curious about Kim's relationship with ex Pete Davidson. "You asked me something once. You said, 'How do you trust Pete?'" said Kim, 41. "And I'm like, 'I just do. Like, it's a feeling.'"

It was a timely conversation as Khloé, 38, was continuing to process Tristan Thompson's infidelity. During filming for this week's episode, Khloé had just welcomed her son with Tristan and was still confronting the reality he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols at the same time he and Khloé were conceiving that son, their second child together, via surrogate.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and Khloe Kardashian visit the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up shop on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
J. Lee/Getty

"We were in the best place [when he cheated]," Khloé said on the episode. "So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me?"

She continued, "I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. I'm just like, 'Shame on me,' almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith."

"It's just a lot," Khloé admitted, "and, like, How do you trust? I don't know," she said. "But what I do know is that all of it sucks and it's humiliating. It's hurtful. I just don't have anything else to give. … I don't know if I'm strong, I'm just numb to all of this s---."

During the episode Kim also revealed that Tristan had secretly proposed to Khloé before they ended their relationship for good. Khloé's explanation came down to trust and pride.

"I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" she said. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family.' And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal Because She Wouldn't Be 'Proud' of Relationship
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, The kardashians
Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloe Kardashian is seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Khloé Kardashian Admits She Was 'Scared to Go Online' After 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Premiere
Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
Lamar Odom Says It's 'Always Hard' Seeing Khloé Sad on 'The Kardashians' : 'Someone I Love So Much'
Michele Morrone, Khloe Kardashian
Michele Morrone Sets the Record Straight on Buzzy Milan Pic with Khloé Kardashian: 'She Was Very Nice'
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'
Maralee Nichols son Theo
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Incredibly Disappointed' in Tristan Thompson — but 'They Will Always Be a Family'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Baby Was Conceived' Before His Cheating Surfaced: Source
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source