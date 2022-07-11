Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson will also be explored on season 2 of The Kardashians, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu

The Kardashians' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'

Kris Jenner is keeping from the rest of The Kardashians.

In the trailer for season 2 of Hulu's reality series about the famous family, 66-year-old matriarch cries as she discusses an unknown medical scare.

"I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris shares as she is seen lying in a hospital bed. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom."

But third daughter Khloé Kardashian appears to know something is off, saying, "I don't know what's happening with you."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian vows to always put family first.

"No matter how crazy things are, we're always going to be family," she shares.

In a lighter moment in the trailer, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder also provides fans with an update on her relationship with Pete Davidson.

"Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time," she shared.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, also makes his first on-camera appearance on the reality series when Kim asks, "Do you want to shower with me really quick?"

He doesn't skip a beat and quickly joins his girlfriend.

Kylie Jenner also reveals she is ready for her "first night out" after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

However, the revelation reminds her sister Kendall Jenner that she is not yet ready for children, despite a two-year relationship NBA player Devin Booker that appeared to end last month (though the two remain supportive of each other on social media).

"This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot," she admits.

Viewers can also expect to get an inside look at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding planning. In May, the Poosh founder, 43, married Travis Barker in Italy after having a legal ceremony prior to the big day and a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

"We are starting to talk [about] wedding dresses," she teases in the trailer.

Khloé, 38, also reveals that she hasn't given up love after fans saw Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal unfold on the season finale of The Kardashians' first season.

"I do believe in love. When you love, you know you're alive. You have these feelings," she says as she shares a sweet moment with daughter True Thompson.

Following the airing of the season finale in June, the reality star posted on Twitter to address the episode that showed the NBA player had cheated on her once again.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply," Khloé wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In a second message, she continued, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

