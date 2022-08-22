Kim Kardashian Confesses She's 'Always Wanted People to See Me for Who I Really Am'

Kim Kardashian wants to set the record straight.

In the latest trailer for season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, which the streamer released Monday, it looks like the SKIMS founder's famous family is ready to clear the air.

"I've always wanted people to see who I really am," says Kardashian, 41.

For her part, 26-year-old sister Kendall Jenner says, "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family, there's just no changing it."

The clip also features special moments between the women in the family, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 25, giving one another a high-five and the family posing together on the red carpet for the season 1 premiere in Los Angeles back in April.

The 15-second teaser ends with Khloé Kardashian, 38, telling Kim, "We're built for this," as the sisters ride in a car together.

Hulu

In a season 2 teaser released last month, matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, revealed she's been secretly battling an unknown medical scare.

"I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris shared while lying in a hospital bed. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom."

But Khloé appeared to know something was off, saying, "I don't know what's happening with you."

Meanwhile, Kim vowed to always put family first.

"No matter how crazy things are, we're always going to be family," she shares.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

In April, The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. The first season followed the family during some of the biggest moments, including Kim's journey to becoming a lawyer and her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to now-husband Travis Barker (as well as her ex Scott Disick's reaction to the news), and Khloé's discovery of ex Tristan Thompson's infidelity and subsequent paternity scandal.

Season 2 will follow the family's journey in recent months, covering everything from Kourtney and Travis's lavish Italian wedding to the birth of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's second child.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians returns to Hulu on Sept. 22.