Kris Jenner Is Giddy on a Gummy in 'Kardashians' Sneak Peek: 'My Eyes Are Watering'

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode, a giggly Kris Jenner starts to feel the effects of her marijuana gummy and can't help but tear up and play a game of napkin peek-a-boo

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 01:00 PM

Kris Jenner is living on a high.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris is out to lunch when she starts to feel the effects of a marijuana edible she had taken earlier in the day.

While dining with daughter Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Corey Gamble, the 66-year-old momager suddenly begins to uncontrollably giggle and cry at the table.

"Your gummy definitely kicked in," Khloé, 38, tells her mom, who is laughing and can barely keep her eyes open across the table.

"Oh my god, Khloé," a giddy Kris responds as she lifts the napkin to cover her face.

Khloé and Corey, 41, are both astounded at Kris' strong reaction to the gummy and can't help but laugh, as Khloé jokingly tells her mom, "You're doing great!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>
Kris Jenner.

"Are you okay?" Khloé later asks. "Are you crying?"

"No, I just cant — my eyes are watering," Kris confidently says.

But Khloé is not convinced. "Your eyes are watering, a.k.a. you're crying!" she says. "How is it happening already? We've been here for five minutes."

"I'm not crying," Kris states again through her uncontrollable laughter as she wipes tears from her eyes. "You're so funny!"

Khloé notes in a confessional: "Yeah, I think we should've taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo."

At that moment, the cameras flash back to Kris, who is holding her napkin up to her face and pretending to hide from Khloé.

This isn't the first time that Kris has taken a marijuana gummy on her family's reality show. In 2014, Kris experimented with a medical marijuana gummy with her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I'm here to support and I'll do it this one time," Kris said after her mom asked her to join and take one. "I never thought in a million years I'd be doing this with MJ."

Like her most recent experience with the edible, Kris appeared to have the munchies, snacking on chips and guacamole with her mom, and also had moments of uncontrollable laughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Targashians Take Over Westeros
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022
Kylie Jenner on the 'Pressure' She Felt Choosing Son's Name at Birth, Questioned It 'Right After'
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner Shares the Special Ways Her 'Astounding' Boyfriend Corey Gamble Supports Her Career
"American Woman" Premiere Party
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline
Kris Jenner
'The Kardashians' ' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'
Kris Jenner wishes Khloe Kardashian happy birthday
Kris Jenner Shuts Down Secret Marriage Questions from Khloé Kardashian: 'I Swear to God'
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Honors Khloé Kardashian at Her 38th Birthday Party: 'You Are the Queen of Our Family'
Kris Jenner Has No Career Regrets — but Admits 'Some Days I'm a Badass and Some Days I'm a Big Baby'
Kris Jenner Has No Career Regrets — but Admits 'Some Days I'm a Badass and Some Days I'm a Big Baby'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spotted looking VERY flirty at celebrity hotspot Soho house in Malibu
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together in Malibu After Reported Split
PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Shows Her Support for Devin Booker's NBA 2K23 Cover Following Reported Breakup
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Says Shopping for Sister Kylie's Baby Gift 'Feels Real': 'The Day Is Coming for Me'