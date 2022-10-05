Kris Jenner Is Giddy on a Gummy in 'Kardashians' Sneak Peek: 'My Eyes Are Watering'

Kris Jenner is living on a high.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris is out to lunch when she starts to feel the effects of a marijuana edible she had taken earlier in the day.

While dining with daughter Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Corey Gamble, the 66-year-old momager suddenly begins to uncontrollably giggle and cry at the table.

"Your gummy definitely kicked in," Khloé, 38, tells her mom, who is laughing and can barely keep her eyes open across the table.

"Oh my god, Khloé," a giddy Kris responds as she lifts the napkin to cover her face.

Khloé and Corey, 41, are both astounded at Kris' strong reaction to the gummy and can't help but laugh, as Khloé jokingly tells her mom, "You're doing great!"

"Are you okay?" Khloé later asks. "Are you crying?"

"No, I just cant — my eyes are watering," Kris confidently says.

But Khloé is not convinced. "Your eyes are watering, a.k.a. you're crying!" she says. "How is it happening already? We've been here for five minutes."

"I'm not crying," Kris states again through her uncontrollable laughter as she wipes tears from her eyes. "You're so funny!"

Khloé notes in a confessional: "Yeah, I think we should've taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo."

At that moment, the cameras flash back to Kris, who is holding her napkin up to her face and pretending to hide from Khloé.

This isn't the first time that Kris has taken a marijuana gummy on her family's reality show. In 2014, Kris experimented with a medical marijuana gummy with her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I'm here to support and I'll do it this one time," Kris said after her mom asked her to join and take one. "I never thought in a million years I'd be doing this with MJ."

Like her most recent experience with the edible, Kris appeared to have the munchies, snacking on chips and guacamole with her mom, and also had moments of uncontrollable laughter.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.