'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'

The new teaser hints at what's to come for the Kar-Jenner family, both professionally and personally, in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 09:29 PM
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
The Kardashians. Photo: Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Good things come in two's!

On Monday, Hulu dropped a new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians — and it's clear the famous family is wasting no time in getting fans back inside the action of their daily lives.

"Well, guess what?" Kourtney Kardashian asks as the teaser opens. Sister Kim Kardashian can then be overheard saying, "We are in season 2."

The teaser cuts to shots of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian with the Good American founder declaring, "The baby's away, the moms will play," before jumping up and down in her purple mini dress and pumping her fist in the air.

From there, the clip cuts to Kourtney posing for a photo shoot and jumping into new husband Travis Barker's arms in what presumably looks to be Italy, where the two wed in May 2021.

A number of other photoshoots are also featured in the teaser, including one from The Kardashians' season 1 premiere and one featuring the entire family, including matriarch Kris Jenner.

"No matter how crazy things are, we'll always be family," Kim tells the camera in a confessional interview.

"We really are a dream team here," adds a strawberry blonde Kendall Jenner at the end of the teaser.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity

In April, The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. The first season followed the family during some of the biggest moments, including Kim's journey to becoming a lawyer and her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to Barker and her ex Scott Disick's adjustment to the news, as well as Khloé's discovery of ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal and the fallout from his infidelity.

Season 2 will follow the family's journey in recent months, covering everything from Kourtney and Travis' lavish Italian wedding to the birth of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's second child.

As shown in an earlier trailer for the series, fans will also get to see more of Kim's relationship with Davidson before it officially ended earlier this month and Kris facing an unknown medical scare.

It is unclear if viewers will get to see Khloé's second journey to parenthood but she recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Thompson, months after they split. At this time, the baby's name has not been revealed.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

Related Articles
The Kardashians
New Teaser for Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Shows Family's Major Moments Over the Last Year: 'It's Happening'
Kris Jenner
'The Kardashians' ' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kris Jenner, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney
A Guide to Keeping Up with the Kardashian-Jenner Family Tree
Khloé Kardashian attends the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN) ; Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on October 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013
Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day
The Kardashians
Hulu's 'Rivetingly Honest' 'The Kardashians' Series Announces Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner Calls 'KUWTK' a 'Highlight' of Her Life, 'Happy It Continues' with New Hulu Series
Caitlyn Jenner as Vanity Fair And Annenberg Space For Photography Celebrate The Opening Of Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling, Sponsored By The Ritz-Carlton at Annenberg Space For Photography on February 04, 2020 in Century City, California.
Caitlyn Jenner Says It's 'Unfortunate' She's Not Involved in The Kardashians' New Hulu Show
The Kardashians
Hulu's 'The Kardashians' : First Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement
Kim Kardashian
Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian Get Candid About Their Relationships in Robin Roberts Interview Special
Rob Kardashian Vacations with Daughter Storm in Sweet Vacation Photos from 'Paradise'. https://www.instagram.com/robkardashianofficial/ ; LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Rob Kardashian Enjoys Getaway with Daughter Dream, 5½, in Sweet Vacation Photos from 'Paradise'
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Can't 'Get Through This Life' Without Khloé on Sister's 38th Birthday
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian
Every Must-See Photo from Last Night's 'The Kardashians' Premiere in L.A.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shoots Down Speculation That She's Dating Another NBA Player: 'Not Seeing a Soul'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Baby Was Conceived' Before His Cheating Surfaced: Source
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Portofino. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy Ahead of Their Wedding Weekend