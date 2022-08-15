'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'

Good things come in two's!

On Monday, Hulu dropped a new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians — and it's clear the famous family is wasting no time in getting fans back inside the action of their daily lives.

"Well, guess what?" Kourtney Kardashian asks as the teaser opens. Sister Kim Kardashian can then be overheard saying, "We are in season 2."

The teaser cuts to shots of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian with the Good American founder declaring, "The baby's away, the moms will play," before jumping up and down in her purple mini dress and pumping her fist in the air.

From there, the clip cuts to Kourtney posing for a photo shoot and jumping into new husband Travis Barker's arms in what presumably looks to be Italy, where the two wed in May 2021.

A number of other photoshoots are also featured in the teaser, including one from The Kardashians' season 1 premiere and one featuring the entire family, including matriarch Kris Jenner.

"No matter how crazy things are, we'll always be family," Kim tells the camera in a confessional interview.

"We really are a dream team here," adds a strawberry blonde Kendall Jenner at the end of the teaser.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

In April, The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. The first season followed the family during some of the biggest moments, including Kim's journey to becoming a lawyer and her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to Barker and her ex Scott Disick's adjustment to the news, as well as Khloé's discovery of ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal and the fallout from his infidelity.

Season 2 will follow the family's journey in recent months, covering everything from Kourtney and Travis' lavish Italian wedding to the birth of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's second child.

As shown in an earlier trailer for the series, fans will also get to see more of Kim's relationship with Davidson before it officially ended earlier this month and Kris facing an unknown medical scare.

It is unclear if viewers will get to see Khloé's second journey to parenthood but she recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Thompson, months after they split. At this time, the baby's name has not been revealed.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.