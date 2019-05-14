The Jonas Brothers Will Perform Their Single 'Sucker' on Nickelodeon's Reboot of All That

Not only is the tween sketch comedy series All That returning, but the Jonas Brothers will be kicking off the premiere episode with a special performance on June 15.

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced that the famed brothers will close the upcoming show with a rendition of their smash hit “Sucker” after All That alums Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server make appearances with the new cast of teens.

“Hey, we’re the Jonas Brothers, and we are so excited that we’re going to be on the premiere episode of the all new All That on Nickelodeon on June 15,” Nick, 26, says in a video clip, which also features Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, posted to their Instagram account.

Mitchell’s famed character from Good Burger, Ed, then interrupts the brothers and says, “See you on All, what?”

“All That,” Nick, Joe and Kevin reply.

Image zoom Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kel Mitchell, and Kevin Jonas Nickelodeon

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Return to Saturday Night Live 10 Years Later with a Surprise Throwback Hit

So much nostalgia in one clip!

The highly anticipated premiere episode will open with Mitchell, 40, Denberg, 43, and Server imparting advice and words of wisdom to the new cast.

According to the show’s release, this season All That will introduce an all-new cast of kids to a new generation of fans, along with original comedic sketches, beloved ones, new characters and impersonations of today’s popular celebrities. Each new episode will also feature a musical performance from today’s top artists and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

In February, Nickelodeon announced the return of the sketch comedy show, which also feature cameos from the original cast.

The pop culture phenomenon, billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The breakout star of the series, Thompson, 41, who went on to join the cast of SNL, will executive-produce the revival along with Mitchell.

Image zoom Kenan Thompson in All That circa 1994 Nickelodeon

RELATED: They’re Still All That! Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More Reunite for MTV’s Wild ‘N Out

TV executive Kevin Kay (All That, SpongeBob SquarePants, LipSync Battle) will also executive-produce alongside Thompson and Mitchell, with comedian Jermaine Fowler serving as consulting producer on the series.

The original show featured short sketches performed by a cast of child and teen actors, plus weekly musical guests. It was first taped at Nickelodeon Studios at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, but then moved to Hollywood at the Nickelodeon on Sunset theatre (formerly the Earl Carrol Theatre), where other shows such as The Amanda Show, Kenan & Kel and Drake & Josh were filmed.

All That will premiere on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.