Happinesss Begins with a Good Burger!

Kel Mitchell is serving it up to the Jonas Brothers in the upcoming season premiere of Nickelodeon’s revamped All That — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek.

“Welcome to the Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?” Ed, played by Mitchell, asks his iconic line.

“Wait! You guys look familiar!” Ed tells Nick, Kevin and Joe.

“Yeah, we’re in a band,” Nick, 26, responds.

“No, that’s not it. You’re the guys that keep stealing the toilet paper out of the bathroom!” Ed responds.

Clearly, Ed is confused as to why the band is named The Jonas Brothers, so the siblings have to explain.

“Good thing your name isn’t ‘poopy,’ because then you’d be the ‘Poopy Brothers,’ ” Ed responds with a laugh.

“Lucky us,” Joe, 29, sarcastically responds.

After struggling to make a food order with the clueless cashier — who cuts up their food literally in half when the band gives him a 50 percent off coupon — the group decides they’ve had enough.

“Not my shake!” Nick cries as Ed pours half the shake onto the counter.

Before they leave to the imaginary Chicken Hut, Ed starts singing along to his song “We’re All Dudes” from the 1997 Good Burger movie.

“That’s catchy!” Nick says. “You know, we could use a song like that as a lead single for our next album.”

Ed and the group end the clip singing along to the song by band Less Than Jake: “I’m a dude, he’s a dude, she’s a dude, ‘cause we’re all dudes!”

The Jonas Brothers will be performing the actual lead single, “Sucker,” to their latest album Happiness Begins on the show’s premiere on Saturday.

All That’s reboot features a new cast of teens and the return of show originals Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server.

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell, 40, told PEOPLE. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

Each episode of the show will also feature a musical performance from today’s top artists and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

Among the expected musical guests is Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke, who shared a clip of Mitchell singing along to her song “Low Key” last month.

The original show featured performances from some of the most iconic artists of the late 1990s including TLC (the group sings the show’s theme song), Destiny’s Child, Backstreet Boys and Jennifer Lopez.

The return of the show, dubbed Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran from 1994 to 2005. The breakout star of the series, Thompson, 41, joined the cast of SNL, and will return to Nickelodeon to executive-produce with Kenan & Kel partner Mitchell.

All That premieres June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.