Lily-Rose Depp Seductively Dances to Britney Spears, Channels Her 'Nasty Bad Pop Girl' in 'The Idol' Teaser

The new teaser comes over a month after Lily-Rose Depp spoke out amid reports of creative clashes and alleged toxicity on the set of the HBO series

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on April 17, 2023 06:16 PM

Lily-Rose Depp is ready to heat up the music industry.

HBO has dropped the latest teaser for the Sam Levinson-directed drama, The Idol, which stars Depp, 23, as a rising pop artist who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

The new trailer begins with Jocelyn (Depp) posing for photos in sexy red lingerie while Britney Spears' "Gimme More" plays in the background.

As the photographer shooting Jocelyn's photos tells her that the shots are "great" and "beautiful," the music intensifies as someone asks, "When was the last truly-f---ing nasty, nasty, bad pop girl?"

Viewers are then transported to a vibrant nightclub scene as Tedros (The Weeknd) announces to a crowd of partygoers, "We're going to drink, we're going to dance." He then spots Jocelyn for the very first time.

Lily-Rose Depp Seductively Dances to Britney Spears and Channels Her 'Nasty Bad Pop Girl' in The Idol Teaser
HBO

After Tedros tells her that she has "the best job in the world" and that she "should be having way more fun," various shots of the two together are shown on the screen and Jocelyn is heard telling him, "I like you."

According to the show's official synopsis, the series will then follow Jocelyn as she works to "claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America" after facing a nervous breakdown during her last tour.

However, "her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past," and the two characters will experience a "romantic awakening."

In the clip, Jocelyn can be heard saying, "He really just unlocks something in me," as the pair become intimate with each other.

The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. HBO

The two-minute trailer also gives glimpses of fellow cast members Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, and Hank Azaria. "He's brain-washed her," warns Sennott in character.

Things intensify as Jocelyn becomes even more serious about her career, declaring how she wants to be "the biggest touring act ever," and "I promise you there's a new Jocelyn coming."

The teaser then ends with a shot of Jocelyn addressing a concert crowd. "Hello, angels," she says into a microphone, using the same name that Tedros referred to Jocelyn as earlier in the clip.

HBO
HBO

The teaser comes over a month after Depp spoke out amid reports of creative clashes and alleged toxicity on the HBO set. In a statement to PEOPLE, Depp praised Levinson's new direction for the series and his collaborative nature.

"Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," she said. "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way - it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

The Idol is set to premiere on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

