'The Idol': Everything to Know About The Weeknd's Controversial HBO Series

The 23-year-old actress stars in HBO's upcoming music-industry drama The Idol as Jocelyn, a rising pop star named who starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner and underground cult leader, Tedros, played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

This is the first major acting role for the "Blinding Lights" singer, who previously made a cameo in 2019's Uncut Gems.

The Idol was first announced in June 2021, with HBO sharing that The Weeknd, 33, would co-write, executive produce and star in the project. The Canadian artist created the show with his producing partner, former nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim, and Euphoria visionary Sam Levinson.

Less than a year later, the release timeline was pushed back. In April 2022, HBO announced that the series, initially slated for a six-episode run, would receive a total overhaul. Many crew members left, and Levinson stepped into the role of director, replacing Amy Seimetz.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," a spokeswoman for HBO told Deadline. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series."

In March 2023, Rolling Stone reported on clashes and alleged toxicity on set following Seimetz's departure, interviewing 13 unnamed members of the show's cast and crew about the alleged drastic story changes. In a statement to PEOPLE, HBO denied the accusations, stating, "The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change."

Depp praised Levinson's new direction and spoke of his collaborative nature to PEOPLE, saying, "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space." On Instagram, The Weeknd alluded to the reported drama, writing, "@rollingstone did we upset you ?" alongside a never-before-seen clip from The Idol, which poked fun at the publication.

What is The Idol about?

The music-industry drama follows a rising pop star (Depp) who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (The Weeknd), descending deep into his orbit, including his secret underground cult. It has been teased as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

In her November/December 2022 cover story for Elle, Depp named Madonna, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey as reference points for Jocelyn, but her character wasn't explicitly created with them or any other big name, paparazzi-hounded pop stars in mind.

Who is in the cast?

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as troubled pop singer Jocelyn and The Weeknd as L.A. self-help guru Tedros.

The cast is rounded out by Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, Blackpink's Jennie, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Harif New, Ramsey and Rachel Sennott.

Depp told Elle she had a standard COVID-19 pandemic audition process for the show — self-tape, Zoom and a chemistry read with the lead (The Weeknd) — and "did not think at all that this was going to go my way."

"I'll never forget getting that call. I still have all these pinch-me moments all the time," she said. "I can't believe they wanted me to do it."

Is there a trailer for The Idol?

The official teaser for The Idol dropped in April 2023.

The new trailer kicks off with Jocelyn (Depp) posing for photos in sexy red lingerie while Spears' "Gimme More" plays in the background, then brings viewers to a nightclub scene where Tedros (The Weeknd) spots Jocelyn for the first time.

After Tedros tells her she has "the best job in the world" and "should be having way more fun," multiple shots of the pair are seen. In the clip, Jocelyn can be heard saying, "He really just unlocks something in me," as the pair gets intimate.

Three teasers were previously released. The Weeknd shared the first during the New Jersey stop of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in July 2022. A second, longer version came out the following month and declared the show as coming "from the gutters of Hollywood," and the last one arrived in October. All three centered around Depp and show various scenes of sultry dancing, sex, drugs and business meetings.

Who is directing The Idol?

The original director was Amy Seimetz. She had reportedly directed four of the original six-episode order when she was replaced by Sam Levinson in April 2022, according to IndieWire. (The outlet also claimed Seimetz was not set to direct the final episode from the get-go due to scheduling issues.)

Despite controversies and Rolling Stone's report surrounding Levinson's new direction, Depp defended her director. "Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," Depp said in a statement to PEOPLE in March 2023. "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

The project is produced by A24, and Joseph Epstein serves as showrunner. Members of The Weeknd's inner circle are also involved with the series: in addition to Fahim, two of the co-executive producers include the singer's manager, Wassim Slaiby, and creative director, La Mar C. Taylor.

What are the controversies surrounding The Idol?

In April 2022, HBO shared that the series was getting completely reworked. Levinson was announced as the show's new director amidst talks of script changes and production delays, which included the original release timeline being pushed back.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," a spokeswoman for HBO told Deadline. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series."

Though the series had always centered on Depp's character, Deadline reported that The Weeknd felt concerned the original vision was "leaning too much into a female perspective." Levinson's new lens moved the focus from a troubled singer involved in a predatory relationship to a love story with more nudity and sexual content.

Then in March 2023, 13 unnamed members of the show's cast and crew opened up to Rolling Stone about the alleged drastic story changes that occurred after Levinson replaced Seimetz as director. New scripts reportedly contained "disturbing sexual and physically violent scenes between Depp and Tesfaye's characters."

"It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better," one crew member claimed of Levinson's new scripts. A source also told the outlet that The Weeknd wanted to "tone down the cult aspect of the storyline and pivot into something entirely," which did away with the "'feminist lens' through which the show was [originally] being told."

Variety, however, reported that the Rolling Stone sources hadn't seen the final product and that there was still a "feminist perspective."

Rolling Stone reported that about 80 percent of the show had been filmed when Seimetz left, and $54 to $75 million had already been spent, though Variety was told only the pilot was reshot. Rolling Stone also alleged that there had been production issues from the beginning, with script rewrites, delays and reshoots setting filming back. The outlet also claimed there were "near-impossible expectations from HBO."

HBO denied the accusations. A statement to PEOPLE shared that the network has "been working hard to create one of HBO's most exciting and provocative original programs."

"The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change," the statement read. "Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew."

The Weeknd alluded to the reported drama on Instagram. He posted a never-before-seen clip from The Idol that poked fun at Rolling Stone, where his and Depp's characters refer to the outlet as "irrelevant" and "past its prime." "@rollingstone did we upset you ?" The "Save Your Tears" singer wrote alongside the video.

Despite the dig, a source with knowledge of the production told PEOPLE the footage had been filmed in 2022 but had not been seen by the public or Rolling Stone ahead of the article.

What else has Lily-Rose Depp said about the controversies?

Depp has defended the risqué scenes in The Idol, as well the show's challenging themes.

"I'm not interested in making anything puritanical," she told Elle. "I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly. I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

The Voyagers star also assured the outlet that both The Weeknd and Levinson made her feel "incredibly safe and protected." She considers the "Starboy" singer "a really good friend who's had my back."

"We've gone on this wild ride together," she said of The Weeknd. "It was a first for both of us in a lot of ways."

When did The Idol finish filming?

The majority of the show was filmed in and around Los Angeles. Though the original timeline was pushed back due to script changes and cast and crew departures, filming wrapped in July 2022, three months after HBO announced the project's total revamp.

When will The Idol be released?

The Idol will premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. It will then debut on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and be available to stream on Max.