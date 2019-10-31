Get a First Look at the Good Trouble Holiday Special and Aisha Dee's Christmas Movie on Freeform

It may be Halloween, but the year-end holiday season has already begun.

Last week marked the launch of Hallmark and Lifetime’s first of many (so very many) Christmas movies. And today, PEOPLE is bringing you an exclusive first look at Freeform’s Good Trouble holiday special as well as the network’s movie, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, starring The Bold Type‘s Aisha Dee. Plus, we have a few stocking stuffer-sized details on the network’s festive annual 25 Days of Christmas.

As we already know, the Good Trouble holiday special will feature a full reunion of the Adams-Foster family from The Fosters, including the moms, Sherri Saum and Teri Polo, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo.

“Good Trouble will reunite the cast of The Fosters when the Adams-Foster clan comes to the Coterie to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez),” reads Freeform’s description of the special installment. “In Hour 1 ‘Nochebuena,’ The Fosters visit the Coterie for Christmas and Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, while Mariana agrees to volunteer for a holiday festival for the underprivileged. Alice (Sherry Cola) is hiding a secret from the Coterie, and Davia (Emma Hunton) strolls down memory lane with Dennis (Josh Pence), opening old wounds. In Hour 2 ‘A Very Coterie Christmas,’ The Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event. Stef (Polo) agrees to be a part of Mariana’s plan to avoid a major catastrophe, all while Gael (Tommy Martinez) and Jazmine (Hailie Sahar) deal with a painful family decision. Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) is eager to ask Callie a very important question.”

Image zoom Freeform/Christopher Willard

Wait, does that mean Jamie is going to propose?! Fans will find out when the two-hour special airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on December 16.

RELATED: ‘Tis the Season! A Complete List of Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime & More in 2019

But a few weeks before that, The Bold Type fans probably plan to tune in to see Dee in Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas.

Here’s the logline: “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently ‘ghosts’ Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her. Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) and Jazz Raycole (The Quad) also star. Executive producers include Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater.”

Image zoom Freeform/David Bukach

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas premieres December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED: The Facts of Life Cast Reunites for Lifetime’s Holiday Special You Light Up My Christmas

One last holiday treat to get you feeling the fa-la-las: Freeform Santa (aka Isaiah Mustafa) and the Freeform Carolers, led by Good Trouble‘s Emma Hunton, have created the special little jingle you found at the top of this post.

For more holiday cheer, Freeform will be announcing their full 25 Days of Christmas lineup, which begins on Dec. 1, on Friday.