The History of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Elephants, Deflating Balloons and Santa!

What started off as a promotional stunt for the department store has become a national event, and unofficial kickoff of the holiday season.

This year marks the 92nd annual parade — although the tradition is older than that.

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade was held in 1924, after the store had taken over an entire block of midtown Manhattan. To celebrate the opening of the “World’s Largest Store,” Macy’s decided to hold a parade and hopefully start customers thinking about their Christmas shopping.

Take a stroll down memory lane with these classic photos.