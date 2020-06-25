The Hills' Battles Jersey Shore in 'Epic' Celebrity Family Feud Episode

It's East Coast vs. West Coast!
In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Celebrity Family Feud, the casts of The Hills: New Beginnings and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation open up about going head-to-head in competing for a sum that will be donated to the charity of their choice.
The Hills team — Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port — will be playing for the American Cancer Society, while the Jersey Shore team — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo — will be playing for the Center on Addiction.
"I feel like 2010 is screaming right now," Deena, 33, says in the clip.
"I'm obsessed with Heidi and Spencer, so I'm just excited we get to play against our friends," adds Nicole, 32.
The episode takes some shocking twists and turns, while providing non-stop laughs (and drama!) from both teams.
"My favorite moment is when Frank the tank here dissed The Situation's hand shake on national television," says Spencer, 36.
"Now we've got a situation," Mike says in the clip, after Frankie refuses to shake his hand.
CFF, produced by Fremantle, was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. In February, members of both casts took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming episode.
"The crew is gonna be on FAMILY FEUD! Against the hills! 2009 is screaming 🥰 WE LOVE @iamsteveharveytv," Nicole wrote alongside a photo of the cast on set.
"Bucket List item ✔️ We got to go on @familyfeudabc today and it was EPIC! Go Team @thehills !!!!!," Whitney, 35, wrote.
Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.