The Hills Sneak Peek: Audrina Patridge Says She Isn't Ready to 'Commit Quickly to Anyone'

When it comes to her relationships, Audrina Patridge is taking things slow and steady these days.

"This is huge! I feel like there's no going back," Audrina, 36, tells Kaitlynn, 32.

"I just feel like because we've both been married and I definitely want to have a family sooner than later — he already has a son — there's just, like, different factors in our life where I feel like it's not as casual dating," Kaitlynn says.

Audrina, for her part, notes in a confessional that she doesn't "see what the rush" is on Kaitlynn's end.

"I'm not looking to commit quickly to anyone right now," says Audrina, who shares a 5-year-old daughter with ex-husband Corey Bohan. "If Kaitlynn feels that this is right, I'm going to trust her judgement. But it is quick!"

Back with Kaitlynn and Caroline, Audrina says, "I'm all about easing in and being safe. Because when I have jumped into things with the wrong people, it just ended really [bad]."

Caroline wonders whether Audrina's "radar is off" when it comes to finding suitable men, which Audrina acknowledges used to be the case.

"I've done a lot of self-healing and I've worked a lot in therapy," she says. "I feel like at this point in my life, I'm not where I was 10 years ago [when] I chose the guys that I used to choose."

Caroline, 37, then mentions Audrina's ties to their castmate Brody Jenner, whom Kaitlynn was previously married to. (After Kaitlynn and Brody, 37, split in 2019, it was revealed that their marriage was never legally binding.)

"I feel like I always am just hearing things about you and Brody but don't really understand what things are actually like between the two of you," Kaitlynn says.

"We just enjoy each other's company and we have fun," Audrina replies.

Cautioning Audrina, Kaitlynn says Brody isn't ready to "commit to anything serious," and that he "didn't want to have a family" when they were together. "Brody's Brody," Kaitlynn says. "He's never going to be that guy."

"[Kaitlynn] was with Brody for a long time," Audrina says in a confessional. "But I've seen so much growth in him, so they've got to trust my judgement, too."