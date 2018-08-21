Since her exit from The Hills, L.C. has become a full-fledged businesswoman, launching clothing lines and other business ventures that have kept her busy for years.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite star, who is also mom to 1-year-old son Liam, would not be participating in The Hills reboot because “she’s in a different place in her life” but still “wants everyone to enjoy themselves.” The insider added: “She wishes everyone the best.”