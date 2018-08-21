LAUREN CONRAD: NO
MTV; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
KRISTIN CAVALLARI: NO
MTV; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
BRODY JENNER: POSSIBLY?
MTV; David Livingston/Getty Images
AUDRINA PATRIDGE: YES
MTV; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
HEIDI & SPENCER PRATT: YES
Jeff Lipsky/MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
STEPHANIE PRATT: YES
MTV; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
WHITNEY PORT: YES
MTV; Gary Gershoff/WireImage
JASON WAHLER: YES
MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
JUSTIN BOBBY: YES
MTV; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
FRANKIE DELGADO: YES
MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
LO BOSWORTH: NO
MTV; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
JEN BUNNEY: NEVER SAY NEVER
MTV; Mark Sullivan/WireImage
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement