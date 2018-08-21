The Hills Is Coming Back to TV! So, Which O.G. Cast Members Will Be Returning?

MTV shared news of a Hills reboot at the VMAs, begging the question: whIch stars are in and who's out?

Grace Gavilanes
August 21, 2018 05:09 PM
<p>Since her exit from <i>The Hills</i>, L.C. has become a full-fledged businesswoman, launching clothing lines and other business ventures that have kept her busy for years.</p> <p>A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite star, who is also mom to 1-year-old son Liam, would not be participating in<i> The Hills</i> reboot because &#8220;she&#8217;s in a different place in her life&#8221; but still &#8220;wants everyone to enjoy themselves.&#8221; The insider added: &#8220;She wishes everyone the best.&#8221;</p>
LAUREN CONRAD: NO

Since her exit from The Hills, L.C. has become a full-fledged businesswoman, launching clothing lines and other business ventures that have kept her busy for years.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite star, who is also mom to 1-year-old son Liam, would not be participating in The Hills reboot because “she’s in a different place in her life” but still “wants everyone to enjoy themselves.” The insider added: “She wishes everyone the best.”

MTV; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<p>Two months ago, the reality favorite and mother of three was admittedly down to star in a <i>Hills </i>reunion, but was unable to sign on with MTV since she already has ties to E!; the network produces her own show, <i>Very Cavallari</i>.</p>
KRISTIN CAVALLARI: NO

Two months ago, the reality favorite and mother of three was admittedly down to star in a Hills reunion, but was unable to sign on with MTV since she already has ties to E!; the network produces her own show, Very Cavallari.

MTV; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>Caitlyn Jenner&#8217;s son &mdash; a.k.a. Conrad&#8217;s flirty friend and Cavallari&#8217;s maybe-beau &mdash; hasn&#8217;t addressed the possibility of returning to <i>The Hills</i>, but the day after the big news broke,&nbsp;<em>The Hollywood Reporter</em> <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/hills-reboot-brody-jenner-talks-join-mtv-cast-1136435?utm_source=twitter">said he was</a> &#8220;in talks&#8221; to join.</p>
BRODY JENNER: POSSIBLY?

Caitlyn Jenner’s son — a.k.a. Conrad’s flirty friend and Cavallari’s maybe-beau — hasn’t addressed the possibility of returning to The Hills, but the day after the big news broke, The Hollywood Reporter said he was “in talks” to join.

MTV; David Livingston/Getty Images
<p>Conrad&#8217;s close friend was never opposed to a reunion. &#8220;I feel like we&#8217;re all at a different place in our lives. We&rsquo;re past the drama, past the catfights,&#8221; Patridge, who is mom to daughter Kirra, previously told <i>E! News</i>. &#8220;We&#8217;re all married. We all have kids &hellip; We&rsquo;d all be able to relate to each other way more than five years ago.&#8221;</p>
AUDRINA PATRIDGE: YES

Conrad’s close friend was never opposed to a reunion. “I feel like we’re all at a different place in our lives. We’re past the drama, past the catfights,” Patridge, who is mom to daughter Kirra, previously told E! News. “We’re all married. We all have kids … We’d all be able to relate to each other way more than five years ago.”

MTV; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>They&#8217;re back! Everyone&#8217;s favorite reality TV villains have always been down for a <i>Hills</i> reunion, so it&#8217;s no surprise that the pair &mdash; who are parents to adorable son Gunner &mdash; are coming back to MTV. &#8220;Yeah, with or without all the cast members is fine with me,&#8221; Montag previously said on her and husband Spencer&#8217;s podcast, <i>Make Speidi Famous Again</i>.</p>
HEIDI & SPENCER PRATT: YES

They’re back! Everyone’s favorite reality TV villains have always been down for a Hills reunion, so it’s no surprise that the pair — who are parents to adorable son Gunner — are coming back to MTV. “Yeah, with or without all the cast members is fine with me,” Montag previously said on her and husband Spencer’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again.

Jeff Lipsky/MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Spencer Pratt&#8217;s little sister is in! She joined the rest of the cast on the MTV VMAs red carpet to tease the news.</p>
STEPHANIE PRATT: YES

Spencer Pratt’s little sister is in! She joined the rest of the cast on the MTV VMAs red carpet to tease the news.

MTV; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Conrad&#8217;s fellow <i>Teen Vogue</i> intern announced she&#8217;s in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BmwS5vdBX9z/?taken-by=whitneyeveport">the day after the news broke</a>. &#8220;Maybe they&rsquo;ll let me out of the fashion closet this time,&#8221; she joked.</p>
WHITNEY PORT: YES

Conrad’s fellow Teen Vogue intern announced she’s in the day after the news broke. “Maybe they’ll let me out of the fashion closet this time,” she joked.

MTV; Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Conrad&#8217;s once-troubled ex &mdash; you know, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk02f2zEPN4">the one who she didn&#8217;t go to Paris for</a> &mdash; was among the cast members who hit the MTV VMAs red carpet to make the special announcement.</p>
JASON WAHLER: YES

Conrad’s once-troubled ex — you know, the one who she didn’t go to Paris for — was among the cast members who hit the MTV VMAs red carpet to make the special announcement.

MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Get ready for the return of Patridge&#8217;s on-again, off-again boyfriend! The star, best known for wearing combat boots to the beach, will be appearing in <i>The Hills </i>reboot &mdash; a move that seemed like a strong possibility since sharing his thoughts in an April 2018 interview.</p> <p>&#8220;I think it would be good to see everybody,&#8221; he said. &#8220;I don&#8217;t know what the hell they&#8217;re gonna film, with all the strollers and marriages and stuff, so I guess we&#8217;ll see.&#8221;</p>
JUSTIN BOBBY: YES

Get ready for the return of Patridge’s on-again, off-again boyfriend! The star, best known for wearing combat boots to the beach, will be appearing in The Hills reboot — a move that seemed like a strong possibility since sharing his thoughts in an April 2018 interview.

“I think it would be good to see everybody,” he said. “I don’t know what the hell they’re gonna film, with all the strollers and marriages and stuff, so I guess we’ll see.”

MTV; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<p>Delgado played the guys&#8217; go-to partying friend in <i>The Hills,</i>&nbsp;so we&#8217;d be lying if we said we <i>aren&#8217;t </i>hoping that he&#8217;ll pick up where he left off when he makes his return on the reboot.&nbsp;</p>
FRANKIE DELGADO: YES

Delgado played the guys’ go-to partying friend in The Hills, so we’d be lying if we said we aren’t hoping that he’ll pick up where he left off when he makes his return on the reboot. 

MTV; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Conrad&#8217;s BFF on <i>The Hills </i>let her strong opinion be known when asked on <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/913615/lo-bosworth-doesn-t-want-any-association-with-castmates-from-the-hills">her<i> Lady Lovin&#8217; </i>podcast</a>. &#8220;F&mdash; no!&#8221; she immediately answered. &#8220;I don&#8217;t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I&rsquo;m hungry for,&#8221; Bosworth said, adding: &#8220;I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we&rsquo;re friends and I&rsquo;m happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point.&#8221;</p>
LO BOSWORTH: NO

Conrad’s BFF on The Hills let her strong opinion be known when asked on her Lady Lovin’ podcast. “F— no!” she immediately answered. “I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” Bosworth said, adding: “I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we’re friends and I’m happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point.”

MTV; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<p>The <i>Laguna Beach</i> and <i>The Hills </i>alumna may be known for &#8220;the shady thing&#8221; she did with Jenner at Conrad&#8217;s birthday party, but the rumor &mdash; which ended her and Conrad&#8217;s friendship &mdash; was debunked by Jenner years later on Instagram. Bunney&#8217;s response? &#8220;Cool #toolittletoolate.&#8221;</p> <p>Something tells us Bunney, who got hitched in 2014, isn&#8217;t dying to make an appearance on the reboot.</p>
JEN BUNNEY: NEVER SAY NEVER

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alumna may be known for “the shady thing” she did with Jenner at Conrad’s birthday party, but the rumor — which ended her and Conrad’s friendship — was debunked by Jenner years later on Instagram. Bunney’s response? “Cool #toolittletoolate.”

Something tells us Bunney, who got hitched in 2014, isn’t dying to make an appearance on the reboot.

MTV; Mark Sullivan/WireImage
